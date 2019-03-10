Home > World > America

Power still flickering, Venezuelans take to streets to protest

Anatoly Kurmanaev and Isayen Herrera, The New York Times 

Published: 10 Mar 2019 03:56 PM BdST Updated: 10 Mar 2019 03:56 PM BdST

Thousands of opposition supporters marched to central Caracas on Saturday, defying a government ban on rallies in the Venezuelan capital’s core and testing a heavy police presence as the country struggled to emerge from its worst blackout in recent memory.

Clashes between police and protesters were reported early in the day, but a cordon of officers stepped aside to allow the demonstrators to rally and hear from opposition leader Juan Guaidó.

“We have to conquer public spaces in a peaceful manner,” Guaidó declared. “We have to prepare ourselves for very tough times.”

Power was intermittent in Caracas on Saturday, two days after the country went dark, and it remained off in large portions of the country’s west. Much of the country’s telecommunications network was offline after another power failure Saturday, according to NetBlocks, an internet monitoring group. State utility workers say it will take days to fully restore the national grid.

Opposition leaders have staged rallies for weeks in an effort to dislodge President Nicolás Maduro, whose re-election they say was rigged and whose policies they claim have brought the country to economic ruin.

The problems caused by the blackout — a loss of communication and public transportation — had complicated the opposition’s efforts to organise Saturday’s protests. But its leaders were jubilant at the result: a series of demonstrations across the country that drew thousands of supporters and only limited pushback from authorities.

The nationwide power failure has intensified pressure on Maduro, who appeared in public Saturday for the first time since a problem at Venezuela’s main hydropower plant Thursday afternoon plunged the country into darkness. Backup generators at upmarket hotels, which have become sanctuaries for Caracas’ affluent, had begun running out of fuel by Saturday.

A rival pro-government rally in Caracas on Saturday drew a smaller crowd.

Maduro and his ministers have blamed the blackout on sabotage, without providing evidence, and have said the United States was behind it.

Critics have said it was the result of years of mismanagement and underinvestment.

The blackout has crippled air travel and public transportation, devastated scarce food supplies and threatened the lives of thousands of hospital patients. Opposition leaders claimed that 79 patients across the country had died because of the blackout, although that figure could not be independently corroborated.

 

© 2019 New York Times News Service

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

Wreckage is seen from a Douglas DC-3 passenger aircraft which crashed on the Colombian plains province of Meta, San Martin, Colombia Mar 9, 2019. REUTERS/Santiago Molina

14 die in Colombia plane crash

Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaido attends a rally against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas. REUTERS

Venezuela's Guaido calls for massive protest

People queue outside a pharmacy to try to buy goods during a blackout in Caracas, Venezuela Mar 8, 2019. REUTERS

Power flickers after Venezuela blackout

File Photo - Jussie Smollett exits Cook County Department of Corrections after posting bail in Chicago, Illinois, US, Feb 21, 2019. REUTERS

Actor Smollett indicted over ‘hate crime hoax’

FILE PHOTO: US Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) and Senator Ed Markey (D-MA) hold a news conference for their proposed

Democrats' Twitter war

Caption lead: US Senator Martha McSally (R-AZ) speaks during a Senate Armed Subcommittee hearing on preventing sexual assault where she spoke about her experience of being sexually assaulted in the military on Capitol Hill in Washington, US, Mar 6, 2019. REUTERS

US senator 'raped' in the military

Cindy holds her son, Adonai, whom she said was born of rape by a smuggler while she crossed the border, on Dec 1, 2017. Of all the hazards facing migrant women along the southwest border, one of the most ubiquitous and devastating is sexual assault. The New York Times

The nightmare of sexual violence on the US border

A view of a tornado seen in the distance at Warner Robins, Georgia, US in this Mar 3, 2019 picture obtained from social media. TWITTER @KEITH_IRWIN /via REUTERS

14 die in US tornado

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.