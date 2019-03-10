Fourteen killed in Colombia plane crash
Published: 10 Mar 2019 11:14 AM BdST Updated: 10 Mar 2019 11:28 AM BdST
Fourteen people were killed in a plane crash in the Colombian plains province of Meta on Saturday, the country's civil aviation agency said.
The Special Administrative Unit of Civil Aeronautics said there were no survivors of the crash, which occurred after the DC-3 aircraft made a distress call at 10:40 am local time (1540 GMT).
The plane, which is owned by Laser Aereo airlines, was en route from the southern city of San Jose del Guaviare to central Villavicencio, the agency said.
It crashed about midway through its flight, in San Carlos de Guaroa municipality.
The airline said it had no immediate comment.
In a later statement posted on Twitter, the agency named those who had died, including the mayor of a small town in the jungle province of Vaupes.
The aircraft's navigability permissions were up-to-date, as were the medical certifications of its crew, the agency added.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Fourteen killed in Colombia plane crash
- Venezuela's Guaido calls for massive protest as blackout drags on
- Actor Jussie Smollett indicted on 16 counts of lying to police over ‘hate crime hoax’
- Venezuela power flickers after worst blackout in decades
- Democrats' Twitter war: Should US borrow a lot, or a whole lot?
- ‘Powerless’: Pioneer of air force says superior officer raped her
- ‘You have to pay with your body’: Sexual violence on the US border
- At least fourteen dead after tornado sweeps Alabama
- Bernie Sanders launches second Democratic US presidential bid
- Trump slams Mueller, mocks critics in two-hour speech
Most Read
- Bangladeshi woman killed in Japan, husband detained
- Purbachal to be habitable by December: Housing minister
- Awami League leader Quader now able to speak: Doctors
- CEC opens Pandora's Box: BNP leader Rizvi
- ‘Fourth Industrial Revolution’ will impact jobs, says Foreign Minister Momen
- Buriganga capsize: Four bodies found, one still missing
- Police to restrict outsiders’ entry to Dhaka University during DUCSU polls
- World Bank approves $165m grant to help Rohingyas in Bangladesh
- Baby of Islamic State teenager in UK furore dies: Syrian group
- Saudi prince arrested over bloody 'assault' video