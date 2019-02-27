Home > World > America

Cold war-style accusations fly as UN security council meets on Venezuela

>>Rick Gladstone, The New York Times

Published: 27 Feb 2019 02:15 PM BdST Updated: 27 Feb 2019 02:15 PM BdST

A UN Security Council meeting on Venezuela’s crisis briefly turned into a diplomatic brawl Tuesday, as the United States and Russia traded rejoinders reminiscent of the Cold War.

Nothing was resolved, and it appeared that if anything, the meeting illustrated how antagonists have hardened their positions over the crisis afflicting Venezuela, once Latin America’s most prosperous country, now in an economic free fall.

The meeting was requested by the Americans to protest the Venezuelan government’s refusal to permit humanitarian aid into the country this past Saturday, when convoys of supplies were stalled at its borders with Colombia and Brazil.

At least four people in Venezuela were killed and dozens injured in border clashes between anti-government protesters and loyalists of President Nicolás Maduro.

Maduro called the convoys a publicity stunt and a pretext for an US-backed invasion to replace him with Juan Guaidó, the opposition leader who declared himself president a month ago. Guaidó, who contends Maduro won elections by fraud, has been recognised as Venezuela’s legitimate leader by the United States and roughly 50 other countries.

Little aid got through Saturday, the opposition’s hope for mass desertions by Venezuelan security forces fizzled, and Maduro’s government called the attempt a failed coup.

By Tuesday evening, it was unclear whether Guaidó, who broke a travel ban to help direct the aid effort from Colombia, would be allowed back into Venezuela or arrested if he returned.

Elliott Abrams, a conservative former diplomat tapped by the Trump administration to be its special envoy in the Venezuela crisis, opened the Security Council meeting by accusing Maduro and his aides of mobilising “armed gangs, thugs and criminals released from prison” to stop the aid convoys.

“While Venezuelans were shot and beaten and killed as they tried to bring food and medicine into their country, Maduro literally was dancing in Caracas,” Abrams said.

A mirror-opposite appraisal of what happened Saturday was presented by Vasily Nebenzia, the ambassador from Russia, which has become Maduro’s principal defender and a critical supplier of economic assistance.

He accused the United States of having caused the crisis in Venezuela through years of economic sanctions, which President Donald Trump has escalated sharply since Guaidó declared himself president.

“Let’s call a spade a spade,” Nebenzia said of the US-backed effort to bring aid into Venezuela. “This is not humanitarian assistance.”

He called the US strategy a plot to “oust an inconvenient regime” that should serve as a warning to Cuba and Nicaragua, which also have been the target of Trump administration criticism.

Responding to Nebenzia, Abrams said the Russian diplomat had espoused “a lot of Cold War rhetoric” that recalled the era when his seat was occupied by diplomats from the Soviet Union. Abrams also said Russia was owed billions by Venezuela and was “no doubt worried” that the money will never be repaid.

Visibly agitated, Nebenzia responded that Abrams had been “an active participant in the Cold War, underground operations in the Cold War.”

This was an apparent allusion to Abrams’ own entanglement in secret efforts to aid right-wing Nicaraguan rebels during the Reagan administration in what was known as the Iran-Contra scandal. Abrams pleaded guilty to two misdemeanor counts of withholding information from Congress but was pardoned by President George HW Bush.

Before the meeting, Abrams told reporters he hoped a US resolution demanding that Venezuela permit humanitarian aid into the country would be presented to the Security Council this week. Diplomats have said Russia would likely veto such a resolution.

Venezuela’s foreign minister, Jorge Arreaza, who attended the Security Council meeting and has met with Abrams at least twice since the crisis escalated last month, said the humanitarian aid effort had been manipulated by the United States to malign Maduro and create a false basis for a military intervention.

“Mr Abrams: The coup failed,” Arreaza said. “That was the last chapter of the coup on Saturday. Read my lips. It failed. Now is the time for us to return to sanity and international law.”

© 2019 New York Times News Service

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

Protesters are seen along the border between Venezuela and Brazil in Pacaraima, Brazil Feb 25, 2019. REUTERS

The battle at the Venezuelan border

Bridge Day Spa, which has been shut down due to an investigation into prostitution and human trafficking, in Hobe Sound, Fla, Feb 23, 2018. The New York Times

Inside a thriving Florida sex trafficking trade

FILE PHOTO: US President Donald Trump and North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un walk during their summit at the Capella Hotel on Sentosa island in Singapore Jun 12, 2018. Anthony Wallace/Pool via Reuters/File Photo

Trump happy as long as N Korea doesn't test weapons

A man hurls stones at the border between Venezuela and Brazil in Pacaraima. REUTERS

Two killed as Maduro troops block aid convoys

FILE PHOTO: US Ambassador to Canada Kelly Craft takes part in a meeting with Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau in Trudeau's office on Parliament Hill in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada, Nov 3, 2017. REUTERS/Chris Wattie/File Photo

Trump picks Craft for UN envoy

Nora Elicsa Casique, 8, in the intensive care unit of the government-run Central Hospital in San Cristobal, Venezuela, Feb 15, 2019. She fractured her skull, and right leg when the motorcycle she was riding on was struck by a truck. Her father has been hunting for medical supplies in pharmacies, the black market and Colombia. The New York Times

Patients die as Venezuela’s politicians fight over aid

A large group of Venezuelan migrants ride in a truck through the Andes in Colombia, Feb 4, 2019. As many as three million people have fled Venezuela in recent years, largely on foot, their salaries so obliterated by Venezuela’s hyperinflation that bus tickets are out of reach. Others try to hitchhike for thousands of miles until they reach Ecuador or Peru. The New York Times

Refugees fleeing Venezuela face desperate hike

FILE PHOTO: Musician Roger Waters performs at Staples Center in Los Angeles, California, US, June 20, 2017. Reuters

Roger Waters slams Venezuela aid concert

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.