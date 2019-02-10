Home > World > America

Venezuela shifts oil ventures' accounts to Russian bank -document, sources

  >>  Reuters

Published: 10 Feb 2019 09:12 AM BdST Updated: 10 Feb 2019 09:12 AM BdST

Venezuela's state-run oil company PDVSA is telling customers of its joint ventures to deposit oil sales proceeds in an account recently opened at Russia's Gazprombank AO, according to sources and an internal document seen by Reuters on Saturday.

PDVSA's move comes after the United States imposed tough, new financial sanctions on Jan 28 aimed at blocking Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro's access to the country's oil revenue.

Supporters of Venezuelan opposition leader and self-proclaimed interim president Juan Guaido said recently that a fund would be established to accept proceeds from sales of Venezuelan oil.

The United States and dozens of other countries have recognised Guaido as the nation's legitimate head of state. Maduro has denounced Guaido as a US puppet seeking to foment a coup.

PDVSA also has begun pressing its foreign partners holding stakes in joint ventures in its key Orinoco Belt producing area to formally decide whether they will continue with the projects, according to two sources with knowledge of the talks.

The joint venture partners include Norway's Equinor ASA , US-based Chevron Corp and France's Total SA .

"We would like to make formal your knowledge of new banking instructions to make payments in US dollars or euros," wrote PDVSA's finance vice president, Fernando De Quintal, in a letter dated Feb 8 to the PDVSA unit that supervises its joint ventures.

Even after a first round of financial sanctions in 2017, PDVSA's joint ventures managed to maintain bank accounts in the United States and Europe to receive proceeds from oil sales. They also used correspondent banks in the United States and Europe to shift money to PDVSA's accounts in China.

State-run PDVSA several weeks ago informed customers of the new banking instructions and has begun moving the accounts of its joint ventures, which can export crude separately. The decision was made amid tension with some of its partners, which have withdrawn staff from Caracas since US sanctions were imposed in January.

The sanctions gave US oil companies working in Venezuela, including Chevron and oil service firms Halliburton Co, General Electric Co's Baker Hughes and Schlumberger NV, a deadline to halt all operations in the South American country.

The European Union has encouraged member countries to recognize a new temporary government led by Guaido until new elections can be held. Europe also has said it could impose financial sanctions to bar Maduro from having access to oil revenue coming from the region.

Maduro has overseen an economic collapse in the oil-rich OPEC country that has left many Venezuelans malnourished and struggling to find medicine, sparking the exodus of an estimated 3 million Venezuelans.

Sanctions designed to deprive Maduro of oil revenue have left an armada of loaded oil tankers off Venezuela's coasts that have not been discharged by PDVSA's customers due to payment issues. The bottleneck has caused problems for PDVSA to continue producing and refining oil without imported diluents and components.

PDVSA also ordered its Petrocedeno joint venture with Equinor and Total to halt extra-heavy oil output and upgrading due to a lack of naphtha needed to make the production exportable, as the sanctions prohibit US suppliers of the fuel from exporting to Venezuela.

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

A mural in the Gay Village area of Toronto, where five victims disappeared, Feb 8, 2019. Bruce McArthur, who pleaded guilty to eight murders that brought fear to Toronto’s gay community, was sentenced on Feb. 8, 2019, to life with no chance of parole for 25 years. The New York Times

Serial killer of gay men gets life in Canada

An undated photo provided by Norma Sanchez shows Valerie Reyes, a sales clerk from New Rochelle, NY Reyes, 24, was found dead on Feb 5, 2019, in a suitcase left on a roadside in Greenwich, Conn. The New York Times

Missing NY woman found dead after 8 days

FILE PHOTO: US President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un react at the Capella Hotel on Sentosa island in Singapore Jun 12, 2018. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst/File Photo

Trump to meet N Korea’s Kim again

FILE PHOTO: Alexandre Bissonnette, a suspect in a shooting at a Quebec City mosque, arrives at the court house in Quebec City, Quebec, Canada Feb 21, 2017. REUTERS/Mathieu Belanger/File Photo

Man gets life in prison for Canada mosque shooting

John McCain, his wife Cindy, and daughter Bridget celebrate with supporters on the evening of the Super Tuesday primaries in Los Angeles, March 2000. Reuters

Cindy McCain apologises after human trafficking claim

File photo of Jeff Bezos, the founder of Amazon and owner of the Washington Post, in Seattle, Aug 25, 2017. (Kyle Johnson/The New York Times)

Bezos accuses tabloid of blackmail

REUTERS

Takeaways from Trump’s speech

Trump vows to build border wall

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.