Home > World > America

Mexican radio journalist shot dead in Tabasco state

  >>  Reuters

Published: 10 Feb 2019 12:13 PM BdST Updated: 10 Feb 2019 12:13 PM BdST

A radio news host in Mexico's Gulf Coast state of Tabasco was shot dead on Saturday, officials said, marking the second journalist murder this year as the country grapples with record violence that has claimed the lives of numerous reporters.

Jesus Eugenio Ramos died Saturday morning at a hospital in the city of Emiliano Zapata due to gunshot injuries, the Tabasco prosecutor's office said in a statement. Tabasco Governor Adan Augusto Lopez said he lamented the loss of the reporter, known locally as "Chuchin," and said his murder would be investigated.

"He was a prestigious reporter ... a programme with a long history in Zapata," he told news outlet Tabasco Hoy in a video posted on Twitter.

Ramos hosted the news programme "Our Region Today" on a local station. He was having breakfast at a hotel near the radio station when he was shot, according to Tabasco Today.

His death was the third to occur since President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador took office on Dec 1.

Murders in Mexico jumped by a third to more than 33,000 last year, hitting a record about a decade after the start of a military-led campaign to battle drug trafficking.

Local journalists nationwide have fallen victim to the violence, prompting the Committee to Protect Journalists to classify Mexico as the most dangerous country in the Western Hemisphere for media workers.

Article 19, which defends freedom of expression and access to information, documented the murder of 122 journalists in Mexico since 2000.

 

 

 

>>>>>>>>>>

 

 

 

Photo name: Mexico

 

 

 

Caption lead: File photo: Soldiers patrol the area on their way to the Sierra Madre del Sur, in the southern state of Guerrero, Mexico, Aug 24, 2018. REUTERS

 

 

 

Location: Reuters

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

Radio journalist shot dead in Mexico

FILE PHOTO: Potential 2020 Democratic presidential candidate US Senator Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) speaks at an Organizing Event in Manchester, New Hampshire, US, Jan 12, 2019. REUTERS/Brian Snyder/File Photo

Warren launches 2020 campaign

A mural in the Gay Village area of Toronto, where five victims disappeared, Feb 8, 2019. Bruce McArthur, who pleaded guilty to eight murders that brought fear to Toronto’s gay community, was sentenced on Feb. 8, 2019, to life with no chance of parole for 25 years. The New York Times

Serial killer of gay men gets life in Canada

An undated photo provided by Norma Sanchez shows Valerie Reyes, a sales clerk from New Rochelle, NY Reyes, 24, was found dead on Feb 5, 2019, in a suitcase left on a roadside in Greenwich, Conn. The New York Times

Missing NY woman found dead after 8 days

FILE PHOTO: US President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un react at the Capella Hotel on Sentosa island in Singapore Jun 12, 2018. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst/File Photo

Trump to meet N Korea’s Kim again

FILE PHOTO: Alexandre Bissonnette, a suspect in a shooting at a Quebec City mosque, arrives at the court house in Quebec City, Quebec, Canada Feb 21, 2017. REUTERS/Mathieu Belanger/File Photo

Man gets life in prison for Canada mosque shooting

John McCain, his wife Cindy, and daughter Bridget celebrate with supporters on the evening of the Super Tuesday primaries in Los Angeles, March 2000. Reuters

Cindy McCain apologises after human trafficking claim

File photo of Jeff Bezos, the founder of Amazon and owner of the Washington Post, in Seattle, Aug 25, 2017. (Kyle Johnson/The New York Times)

Bezos accuses tabloid of blackmail

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.