Mexico protests US decision to return asylum-seekers

In a statement, the Mexican government said it “does not agree with this unilateral measure implemented by the government of the United States” and outlined the conditions it had negotiated since the Department of Homeland Security announced the plan a month ago.

The policy marks a dramatic reversal of the decades-long practice of allowing applicants to request protection from within the United States or at official ports of entry, and to remain in the country while their cases wind through immigration courts.

If applied to a majority of asylum applicants, it could potentially flood Mexican border towns like Tijuana with thousands more people seeking protection in the United States.

Currently, most migrants who request asylum at the border are released within days with a notice to appear at an immigration court in the interior of the country for their proceedings. It takes years for cases to advance through the courts.

Mexican officials said Friday that they had held three meetings to discuss the proposal with their counterparts in the United States since it was announced Dec 20 but that ultimately the Department of Homeland Security decided unilaterally to send the first returnees.

Still, President Andrés Manuel López Obrador of Mexico has said he would welcome migrants and promised to respect human rights while affording them economic opportunities in Mexico. The migrants would be granted yearlong humanitarian visas to live and work in Mexico while they awaited court hearings on the US side. Those hearings would have to be scheduled within the year, officials said.

The Department of Homeland Security said the claims for those returned would be adjudicated within a year, with an initial hearing held within 45 days. But immigration courts are already clogged with 800,0000 pending cases, raising questions about whether this timetable can be achieved, experts said.

© 2019 New York Times News Service