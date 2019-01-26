Hundreds missing after Vale dam burst at Brazil mine, seven bodies found
>> Reuters
Published: 26 Jan 2019 09:32 AM BdST Updated: 26 Jan 2019 09:33 AM BdST
Brazilian rescuers were searching for some 200 missing people after a tailings dam burst on Friday at an iron ore mine owned by Vale SA, the second major dam disaster involving the company in just over three years.
Seven bodies had been recovered by nightfall, said Avimar de Melo Barcelos, the mayor of the town of Brumadinho where the dam burst in the mining-heavy state of Minas Gerais.
The toll was expected to rise sharply.
Vale Chief Executive Fabio Schvartsman said only one-third of the roughly 300 workers at the site had been accounted for. He said a torrent of sludge tore through the mine's offices, including a cafeteria during lunchtime.
Minas Gerais is still recovering from the collapse in November 2015 of a larger dam that killed 19 people in Brazil's worst environmental disaster. That dam, owned by the Samarco Mineracao SA joint venture between Vale and BHP Billiton , buried a village and poured toxic waste into a major river.
General view from above of a dam owned by Brazilian miner Vale SA that burst, in Brumadinho, Brazil Jan 25, 2019. REUTERS
"The environmental impact should be much less, but the human tragedy is horrible," he told journalists at Vale's offices in Rio de Janeiro. He said equipment had shown the dam was stable on Jan. 10 and it was too soon to say why it collapsed.
Television footage showed a vast swathe of thick red mud scarring the verdant hills below the mine, cutting through farms and residential areas and levelling everything in its wake.
Fire brigade spokesman Lieutenant Pedro Aihara said the torrent of mud stopped just short of the local Paraopeba river, a tributary of Brazil's longest river, the Sao Francisco.
"Our main worry now is to quickly find out where the missing people are," Aihara said on GloboNews cable television channel. Scores of people were trapped in nearby areas flooded by the river of sludge released by the dam failure.
Helicopters plucked people covered in mud from the disaster area, including a woman with a fractured hip who was among eight injured people taken to hospital, officials said.
Residents are seen in an area next to a dam owned by Brazilian miner Vale SA that burst, in Brumadinho, Brazil Jan 25, 2019. REUTERS
PARAOEBA COMPLEX
The Feijao mine is one of four in Vale's Paraoeba complex, which includes two processing plants and produced 26 million tonnes of iron ore in 2017, or about 7 percent of Vale's total output, according to information on the company's website.
Feijao alone produced 7.8 million tonnes of ore in 2017.
Brazil's recently inaugurated President Jair Bolsonaro dispatched three ministers to survey the disaster area and will visit himself on Saturday, his chief spokesman said.
Former environmental minister and presidential candidate Marina Silva said Brazilian authorities and private miners had not learned anything from the 2015 Samarco disaster near the city of Mariana and called it unacceptable.
General view from above of a dam owned by Brazilian miner Vale SA that burst, in Brumadinho, Brazil Jan 25, 2019. REUTERS
"Three years after the serious environmental crime in Mariana, with investigations still ongoing and no one punished, history repeats itself as tragedy in Brumadinho," Silva said on Twitter.
Iron ore prices are likely to rise in the wake of the disaster as there may be less supply on the market for the short term, said Chris LaFemina, a Jefferies mining industry analyst.
That could boost the share price of rivals Rio Tinto Plc and Anglo American Plc, while weighing on Vale, he said. U.S.-listed shares of Vale closed 8 percent lower on Friday.
"While we hope the reports of fatalities are inaccurate, we do believe this is a material negative for Vale," LaFemina said. "The full extent of the damage and the potential impact on iron ore markets are not clear."
Schvartsman declined to comment on how output would be affected. ($1 = 3.7695 reais)
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Hundreds missing after Vale dam burst at Brazil mine, seven bodies found
- Five killed in central Florida bank shooting, police say
- Democratic US Senator Kamala Harris jumps into 2020 White House race
- Trump says no amnesty for 'Dreamers,' signals support for broader immigration deal
- Trump offers temporary protections for ‘Dreamers’ in exchange for wall funding
- Mexican pipeline explosion kills at least 20
- Ex-Chicago policeman sentenced to nearly 7 years in black teen's death
- Mueller disputes report Trump told lawyer to lie
- 'El Chapo' paid former Mexican president $100 m bribe - trial witness
- Burgers by candlelight: Trump lays out fast food for college football champs
Most Read
- Trump congratulates Hasina on her re-election
- Japan to bankroll Bangladesh’s first underground railroad
- Hasina calls for national unity to drive through difficult road for development
- Bangladeshi shopkeeper killed in South Africa by ‘extortionists’
- Muhith tells Mustafa Kamal to call him when he needs to formulate next budget
- Family says teenage daughter raped by two men at Gopalganj
- Bangladesh turning focus to cyber security, ICT state minister
- Bangladesh Army appoints four female officers as battalion chiefs
- RAB claims to have arrested last fugitive suspect in Gulshan attack
- 13 brickfield workers crushed to death as truck overturns in Cumilla