Home > World > America

Five killed in central Florida bank shooting, police say

  >>  Reuters

Published: 24 Jan 2019 08:57 AM BdST Updated: 24 Jan 2019 09:26 AM BdST

A gunman killed five people in a bank in central Florida on Wednesday, then called police himself and eventually surrendered, local authorities said.

The shooting occurred at the SunTrust Bank in Sebring, a town of about 10,000 people 95 miles south of Orlando, around 12:30 pm ET (1730 GMT), Sebring Police Chief Karl Hoglund said at a news conference.

The 21-year-old suspect, identified as Zephen Xaver, called police and said he had fired shots inside the bank, according to authorities.

After negotiators failed to convince the suspect to leave the bank, the Highlands County Sheriff's Office SWAT team entered the building and continued to talk to him, police said.

He eventually surrendered and is in custody. Police did not offer any details about a possible motive.

"Today has been a tragic day in our community," Hoglund said. "We've suffered significant loss at the hands of a senseless criminal doing a senseless crime."

No information has been released about the victims. It was not clear whether anyone was wounded.

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis said he has asked the state's department of law enforcement to assist local police officials in the investigation.

A spokeswoman for the bank, Sue Mallino, said, "We are working closely with officials and seeking to take care of everyone affected at our Sebring, Florida branch."

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

Senator Kamala Harris (D-CA) speaks to the media after announcing she will run for president of the United States at Howard University in Washington, US, January 21, 2019. Reuters

Kamala Harris jumps into 2020 White House race

FILE PHOTO: US President Donald Trump delivers remarks on border security and the partial shutdown of the US government from the Diplomatic Room at the White House in Washington, US, Jan 19, 2019. REUTERS

No amnesty for ‘Dreamers’: Trump

Trump offers DACA protection for wall funding

Military personnel watch as flames engulf an area after a ruptured fuel pipeline exploded, in the municipality of Tlahuelilpan, Hidalgo, Mexico, near the Tula refinery of state oil firm Petroleos Mexicanos (Pemex), January 18, 2019 in this handout photo provided by the National Defence Secretary (SEDENA). National Defence Secretary/Handout via REUTERS

20 killed in Mexico gas blast

FILE PHOTO: US President Donald Trump talks to reporters as Vice President Mike Pence looks on as the president departs after addressing a closed Senate Republican policy lunch while a partial government shutdown enters its 19th day on Capitol Hill in Washington, US, Jan 9, 2019. REUTERS/Jim Young/File Photo

Mueller disputes report on Trump perjury

Alex Cifuentes (L), a close associate of the accused Mexican drug lord Joaquin

'El Chapo' paid ex-Mexican president $100m

FILE PHOTO: Senator Lindsey Graham (R-SC) waits for US President Donald Trump to enter the room to speak about the

Temporarily end shutdown: Graham to Trump

President Donald Trump arrives on Capitol Hill in Washington, Jan. 9, 2019. In the days after Trump fired James Comey as FBI director, law enforcement officials became so concerned by the president’s behavior that they began investigating whether he had been working on behalf of Russia against American interests, according to people familiar with the investigation. (Sarah Silbiger/The New York Times)

Trump tweets long attack on FBI

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.