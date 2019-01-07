Home > World > America

Former Venezuela Supreme Court judge flees to US, denounces Maduro

  >>  Reuters

Published: 07 Jan 2019 09:01 BdST Updated: 07 Jan 2019 09:01 BdST

Former Venezuelan Supreme Court Justice Christian Zerpa has fled to the United States to protest President Nicolas Maduro's second term that will begin with his inauguration this week, the onetime Maduro backer told a Miami broadcaster on Sunday.

The latest defection from the crisis-stricken OPEC nation's government comes amid growing international pressure on Maduro over his new term, which resulted from a broadly boycotted 2018 vote dismissed by countries around the world as a sham.

"I've decided to leave Venezuela to disavow the government of Nicolas Maduro," Zerpa said in an interview with EVTV, which is broadcast over cable and the internet.

"I believe (Maduro) does not deserve a second chance because the election he supposedly won was not free and competitive."

The Supreme Court confirmed in a statement that he had fled, referring to him as a former magistrate and adding it opened an investigation of him in November over accusations of sexual harassment by women in his office. The court's leadership recommended that he be dismissed over the allegations, it said, without providing details.

Zerpa was for years a crucial ally of Maduro on the Supreme Court, which has backed the ruling Socialist Party in every major legal dispute since Maduro's 2013 election.

He wrote a 2016 ruling that provided the legal justification for Maduro's government to strip congress of most of its powers after the Socialist Party lost control of the body to the opposition in a landslide election.

Zerpa in the interview described the Supreme Court as "an appendage of the executive branch," and said that justices were at times summoned to the presidential palace to receive instructions on how to rule on certain sensitive cases.

The Information Ministry did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Zerpa said he did not criticise Maduro's May 2018 election to make sure he could pave the way for a safe exit from the country in the company of his family.

Opposition leaders have urged foreign governments not to recognize Maduro after his inauguration on Thursday, and a group of Latin American nations on Friday called on Maduro not to take office.

But diplomats consulted by Reuters said few countries were likely to shutter embassies or sever ties with Venezuela.

Zerpa's words echoed those of former Justice Eladio Aponte, who fled to the United States in 2012 and said the government of late socialist leader Hugo Chavez - Maduro's predecessor - systematically manipulated court affairs.

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro speaks during a news conference at Miraflores Palace in Caracas, Venezuela Dec 12, 2018. REUTERS/Marco Bello

Top Venezuelan judge flees to US

US President Donald Trump confers with Vice President Mike Pence and House Minority Whip Steve Scalise (R-LA) as they faced to reporters in the Rose Garden after the president met with US Congressional leaders about the government shutdown and border security at the White House in Washington, US, Jan 4, 2019. Reuters

No breakthrough on US govt shutdown

Mexico's President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador gestures during a news conference at National Palace in Mexico City, Mexico Dec 26, 2018. REUTERS

Mexican president's assets in wife's name

Multiple victims in California shooting

US President Donald Trump speaks to reporters in the Rose Garden after the president met with US Congressional leaders about the government shutdown and border security at the White House in Washington, US, January 4, 2019. REUTERS/Jim Young

Trump threatens years-long US govt shutdown

Brazil's new President Jair Bolsonaro gestures after receiving the presidential sash from outgoing President Michel Temer at the Planalto Palace, in Brasilia, Brazil Jan 1, 2019. REUTERS

Bolsonaro undermines indigenous rights on Day 1

Brazil's new President Jair Bolsonaro gestures after receiving the presidential sash from outgoing President Michel Temer at the Planalto Palace, in Brasilia, Brazil Jan 1, 2019. REUTER/Sergio Moraes

Bolsonaro takes office in Brazil

FILE PHOTO: US Capitol is seen on the first day of a partial federal government shutdown in Washington, US, Dec 22, 2018. REUTERS

Democrats aim to end US govt shutdown

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.