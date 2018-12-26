Home > World > America

Guatemalan boy becomes second child to die in US custody in December

An 8-year-old Guatemalan migrant boy died shortly after midnight on Tuesday after being detained by US border agents, the US Customs and Border Protection (CBP) said, making him the second migrant child this month to die in US detention.

The boy and his father were in CBP custody on Monday when a Border Patrol agent noticed the child showing signs of illness, CBP said in a statement. The father and son were taken to the Gerald Champion Regional Medical Center in Alamogordo, New Mexico, where the boy was diagnosed with a common cold and fever, and eventually released by hospital staff.

But later that evening, the boy began vomiting and was transferred back to the hospital. He died there shortly after midnight, CBP said, adding that the official cause of death is not known.

Central American migrants, who were dropped off at a bus station by US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), queue for food as they wait for transportation to emergency shelters in El Paso, Texas, US Dec 25, 2018. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez

The father and son were not identified, and the agency said it would release more details "as available and appropriate." Guatemalan officials have been notified of the death, CBP said.

Guatemala's Foreign Ministry said its consul in Phoenix was seeking to interview the boy's father, to whom it pledged to give all necessary consular assistance and protection. In a statement, the ministry said it also requested medical reports to clarify the cause of death.

According to the ministry, the boy and his father entered the United States via El Paso, Texas, on Dec. 18 and were transferred to a border patrol station in Alamogordo on Dec. 23.

The boy's death followed the death in early December of 7-year-old Jakelin Caal, also from Guatemala. She died after being detained along with her father by US border agents in a remote part of New Mexico.

Migrants, part of a convoy of thousands of Central Americans trying to reach the United States, walk along a street after leaving a camp as they feel insecure, in Tijuana, Mexico, Dec 25, 2018. Reuters/Mohamed Salem

The Trump administration has tried to deter people from crossing the border between ports of entry illegally to seek asylum, while at the same time restricting legal access to official ports of entry. That has created a months-long wait for asylum applicants, including those who came as part of a large caravan of Central Americans this year.

Caal's funeral was being held on Christmas Day in her family's village in Guatemala.

Her death fuelled criticism of President Donald Trump's immigration policies from Democrats and migrant advocates. The Trump administration said Caal's death showed the danger of her journey and the family's decision to cross the border illegally.

Central American migrants, who were dropped off at a bus station by US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), walk toward volunteers helping them with food and transportation to emergency shelters in El Paso, Texas, US Dec 25, 2018. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez

Her death is being investigated by the Department of Homeland Security's Inspector General, which looks into accusations of misconduct by the agency's employees.

CBP said on Tuesday that the Guatemalan boy's death is being reviewed by the agency's Office of Professional Responsibility, and that the Inspector General has been notified of the death. It was not immediately known if the watchdog would open an investigation into the boy's death.

