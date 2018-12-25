Home > World > America

Mexican governor, senator husband killed in helicopter crash

  >>  Reuters

Published: 2018-12-25 12:17:54.0 BdST Updated: 2018-12-25 12:17:54.0 BdST

Previous Next
A Mexican governor and her senator husband were killed on Monday in a helicopter crash near the city of Puebla in central Mexico, the government said, just days after she had taken office following a bitterly contested election.

Martha Erika Alonso, a senior opposition figure and governor of the state of Puebla, died with Rafael Moreno, a senator and former Puebla governor, when their Agusta helicopter came down on Monday afternoon shortly after take-off, the government said.

Security Minister Alfonso Durazo said the privately owned helicopter was bound for Mexico City and crashed after suffering an unspecified failure in the town of Santa Maria Coronango, about three nautical miles from Puebla airport.

"At this point, there's no evidence that could lead us to conclude that the cause was not related to how the (helicopter) was functioning," Durazo told a news conference.

Alongside the politicians were Captain Roberto Cope and first officer Marco Antonio Tavera, and it is presumed there was a fifth passenger, Durazo said, without giving more details.

President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Twitter that his government would investigate the accident. Durazo said that the authorities had been in touch with the helicopter and engine manufacturers, who will be at the scene on Tuesday.

"We will act with total transparency," he said.

Police and rescue personnel stand at the scene where the helicopter transporting Martha Erika Alonso, governor of the state of Puebla, and his husband Senator Rafel Moreno Valle crashed, in Coronango, Puebla Mexico, Dec 24, 2018. REUTERS

Police and rescue personnel stand at the scene where the helicopter transporting Martha Erika Alonso, governor of the state of Puebla, and his husband Senator Rafel Moreno Valle crashed, in Coronango, Puebla Mexico, Dec 24, 2018. REUTERS

Television images showed the remains of an aircraft in flames, a plume of smoke and people inspecting the scene.

Alonso, from the center-right National Action Party (PAN), took office this month after winning a bad-tempered contest in July. Lopez Obrador's leftist National Regeneration Movement (MORENA) accused her of stealing the election.

Moreno was governor of Puebla between 2011 and 2017 and headed the PAN in the Senate.

An electoral tribunal validated the Puebla result only this month, and opposition politicians called for an independent investigation into the crash due to the charged atmosphere.

Vicente Fox, a former Mexican president and longtime critic of Lopez Obrador, told local television he was troubled by the timing of the accident after the electoral dispute.

"Every single doubt must be cleared up," he said.

MORENA and its allies hold a majority in the state congress.

For now, Puebla's interior minister Jesus Rodriguez will be interim governor before elections are held within five months, the Puebla government said.

A number of Mexican politicians have died in aircraft accidents in recent years, including federal interior ministers in 2008 and 2011. The latter two were also members of the PAN.

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

Martha Erika Alonso, governor of the state of Puebla, delivers a speech during her swearing-in ceremony in Puebla, Mexico, Dec 14, 2018. REUTERS

Mexican governor, senator killed in helicopter crash

Thousands arrive to the Women's March rally in Washington, Jan 21, 2017. As the second anniversary of the Women’s March approaches, charges of anti-Semitism are overshadowing the movement and plans for more marches. The New York Times.

Women’s march roiled by anti-Semitism claims

FILE PHOTO: US President Donald Trump speaks to the news media while gathering for a briefing from his senior military leaders, including Defense Secretary James Mattis (L), in the Cabinet Room at the White House in Washington, US, Oct 23, 2018. REUTERS/Leah Millis/File Photo

Trump pushes Mattis out early

FILE PHOTO: A security barricade is placed in front of the US Capitol on the first day of a partial federal government shutdown in Washington, US, Dec 22, 2018. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts/File Photo

US govt shutdown may continue to Jan 3

Yaderin Alexandra Banias, a migrant from Honduras, part of a caravan of thousands traveling from Central America en route to the United States, poses in front of the border wall between the US and Mexico in Tijuana, Mexico, November 23, 2018. Reuters

US films, hip hop inspire young immigrants

A member of the 51st Front of the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia (FARC) walks at a camp in Cordillera Oriental, Colombia, Aug 16, 2016. REUTERS/John Vizcaino

Colombia kills dissident Marxist insurgent

The daughter of Maria Meza, a 40-year-old migrant woman from Honduras, part of a caravan of thousands from Central America trying to reach the United States, sleeps as she waits with her mother sitting at the Otay Mesa port of entry in San Diego to be processed as asylum seeker, as seen from Tijuana, Mexico Dec 17, 2018. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Top court scraps Trump’s asylum rules

The US Capitol in Washington, Dec 20, 2018. President Donald Trump torpedoed a spending deal and sent the government careening toward a Christmastime shutdown over his demand of $5 billion for a border wall, refusing to sign a stopgap measure to keep funds flowing past midnight Friday. Sarah Silbiger/The New York Times

US govt to shut down over Trump border wall

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.