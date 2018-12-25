Mexican governor, senator husband killed in helicopter crash
>> Reuters
Published: 2018-12-25 12:17:54.0 BdST Updated: 2018-12-25 12:17:54.0 BdST
A Mexican governor and her senator husband were killed on Monday in a helicopter crash near the city of Puebla in central Mexico, the government said, just days after she had taken office following a bitterly contested election.
Martha Erika Alonso, a senior opposition figure and governor of the state of Puebla, died with Rafael Moreno, a senator and former Puebla governor, when their Agusta helicopter came down on Monday afternoon shortly after take-off, the government said.
Security Minister Alfonso Durazo said the privately owned helicopter was bound for Mexico City and crashed after suffering an unspecified failure in the town of Santa Maria Coronango, about three nautical miles from Puebla airport.
"At this point, there's no evidence that could lead us to conclude that the cause was not related to how the (helicopter) was functioning," Durazo told a news conference.
Alongside the politicians were Captain Roberto Cope and first officer Marco Antonio Tavera, and it is presumed there was a fifth passenger, Durazo said, without giving more details.
President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Twitter that his government would investigate the accident. Durazo said that the authorities had been in touch with the helicopter and engine manufacturers, who will be at the scene on Tuesday.
"We will act with total transparency," he said.
Police and rescue personnel stand at the scene where the helicopter transporting Martha Erika Alonso, governor of the state of Puebla, and his husband Senator Rafel Moreno Valle crashed, in Coronango, Puebla Mexico, Dec 24, 2018. REUTERS
Alonso, from the center-right National Action Party (PAN), took office this month after winning a bad-tempered contest in July. Lopez Obrador's leftist National Regeneration Movement (MORENA) accused her of stealing the election.
Moreno was governor of Puebla between 2011 and 2017 and headed the PAN in the Senate.
An electoral tribunal validated the Puebla result only this month, and opposition politicians called for an independent investigation into the crash due to the charged atmosphere.
Vicente Fox, a former Mexican president and longtime critic of Lopez Obrador, told local television he was troubled by the timing of the accident after the electoral dispute.
"Every single doubt must be cleared up," he said.
MORENA and its allies hold a majority in the state congress.
For now, Puebla's interior minister Jesus Rodriguez will be interim governor before elections are held within five months, the Puebla government said.
A number of Mexican politicians have died in aircraft accidents in recent years, including federal interior ministers in 2008 and 2011. The latter two were also members of the PAN.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Mexican governor, senator husband killed in helicopter crash
- Women’s march roiled by accusations of anti-Semitism
- Top Trump aide says government shutdown may go into New Year
- Trump, annoyed by resignation letter, pushes out Mattis early
- US films, hip hop inspire young immigrants' 'American dream'
- Colombian FARC dissident Guacho, who shot dead 3 Ecuadoreans, killed
- Top US court snubs Trump bid to enforce asylum policy
- US govt headed for partial shutdown over Trump border wall dispute
- US plan to keep asylum seekers in Mexico sows confusion
- Illinois Catholic Church withheld names of 500 priests accused of sexual abuse
Most Read
- PSC, JSC results to be published Monday
- JSC-JDC pass rate 85.83%, GPA 5.0 rate drops sharply
- PSC pass rate 97.59%, Ebtedayee pass rate 97.69%
- Results of PSC, JSC to be published on Dec 24
- All students from 43 schools failed JSC-JDC exams
- Hasina’s son-in-law, grandchildren hit the campaign trail
- Results of PSC, JSC to be published by Dec 27
- BNP’s Andaleeve Partho challenges ‘loan fraud’ Farooque’s candidacy at High Court
- BNP’s Fakhrul greeted with cash garlands at Thakurgaon
- Brother and late father of main rivals loom over Sylhet-1 race