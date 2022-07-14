Home > World > Africa

Mali orders temporary suspension of UN peacekeeping mission rotations

  >>  Reuters

Mali's military-led government said on Thursday it was temporarily suspending troop rotations by UN peacekeeping mission MINUSMA, days after arresting 49 soldiers from Ivory Coast who it said had arrived in the country without permission.

Ivory Coast says the soldiers were deployed as part of a security and logistics support contract signed with the mission in 2019.

