Villagers killed in 'massacre' in western Ethiopia, rights group says
>> Reuters
Published: 05 Jul 2022 01:33 PM BdST Updated: 05 Jul 2022 01:33 PM BdST
An unknown number of villagers have been killed in an ethnically-motivated massacre in western Ethiopia, the country's rights body said, as federal forces attempt to stabilise the area following a mass killing in mid-June.
Oromiya region, where the Amhara are a minority ethnic group, has experienced spasms of violence for many years, rooted in grievances about political marginalisation and neglect by the central government.
The killings took place on Monday in two villages in Kellem Wollega, around 400 km (250 miles) west of the capital Addis Ababa, the state-appointed Ethiopian Human Rights Commission (EHRC) said.
It blamed the Oromo Liberation Army (OLA), a banned splinter group of an opposition party, for the killings. The OLA denied the accusation and blamed paramilitary groups.
Reuters was not immediately able to verify the claims of either side.
Ethiopia's Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed blamed the OLA for the attacks, which he also called a "massacre".
OLA spokesman Odaa Tarbii rejected the accusations, saying government-allied militias were responsible for the slaughter, while federal troops recently deployed in the area did nothing to stop it.
"The prime minister's accusation is an attempt by the regime to deflect from the fact that it is struggling to maintain order in its own forces," Odaa said.
Ethiopia government spokesman Legesse Tulu said OLA was attempting to shift blame onto the government, calling it a tactic "any terrorist group uses to hides their evil works."
He did not provide any details on casualties.
Oromiya's regional administration spokesman did not immediately respond to requests for comment.
Around 340 people were killed in the same region last month, Abiy's spokesman has said, amid accusations of blame by the government and the OLA.
The EHRC called for an immediate stabilisation of the area.
"The continued insecurity in the area and what appears to be the ethnically targeted killing of residents must be put to a stop immediately," Daniel Bekele, the head of the EHRC said in a statement late on Monday.
- Villagers 'massacred' in western Ethiopia: rights group
- Zimbabwe to introduce gold coins
- At least 22 killed in north Burkina Faso attack
- Second woman killed in shark attack in Egypt's Red Sea
- At least 30 Nigerian soldiers killed in ambush
- Protesters break into Libya's parliament
- Germany hands Benin Bronzes back to Nigeria
- Sudan security forces skirmish with demonstrators
- Second woman killed in shark attack in Egypt's Red Sea
- At least 30 Nigerian soldiers killed in ambush after mine attack
- Protesters break into Libya's parliament building in Tobruk
- Germany hands first of Benin Bronzes back to Nigeria
- Sudan security forces skirmish with demonstrators after protest deaths
- Nigerian Islamic court orders death by stoning for men convicted of homosexuality
Most Read
- Bangladesh is gearing up to open its first river tunnel by the end of 2022
- Drastic fall in passenger numbers forces owners to cut Dhaka-Barishal launch fares
- Biman Bangladesh jets collide again at Dhaka airport
- Ex-BCL leader sets himself on fire at Press Club in Dhaka
- Bangladesh to celebrate Eid-ul-Azha on Jul 10
- Hasina travels to Tungipara with Joy, Saima via Padma Bridge
- Frequent power outages leave Bangladeshis fuming as gas supply crunch bites amid Ukraine war
- Bangladesh suspends funds for 'less important' projects as austerity drive ramps up
- Contractor Gazi Anis dies from burn wounds after setting himself on fire
- Bangladesh reports 12 new COVID deaths, highest daily count in four months