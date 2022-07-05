Two UN peacekeepers killed, 5 wounded in northern Mali attack: UN
>> Reuters
Published: 05 Jul 2022 10:40 PM BdST Updated: 05 Jul 2022 10:40 PM BdST
Two United Nations peacekeepers were killed and five severely wounded by an improvised explosive device in northern Mali on Tuesday, the UN peacekeeping mission said.
The incident took place between the village of Tessalit and the city of Gao, Olivier Salgado, spokesman for MINUSMA, said in a tweet.
Insecurity has grown in the West African country since Islamist insurgents who took root in its arid north a decade ago escalated attacks and seized territory.
The militants, some with links to al Qaeda and Islamic State, have gained momentum despite the presence of foreign troops and UN peacekeepers.
The conflict has killed thousands and displaced millions across the Sahel region south of the Sahara.
