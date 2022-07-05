Armed men kill at least 22 in north Burkina Faso attack
>> Reuters
Published: 05 Jul 2022 01:21 PM BdST Updated: 05 Jul 2022 01:21 PM BdST
Armed assailants killed at least 22 civilians in northwest Burkina Faso on Monday, a local official said, the latest deadly attack in an area marred by militant activity.
The attackers raided a rural commune in the province of Kossi, around 55 kilometres from the border with Mali, in the hours between late Sunday night and early Monday morning, regional governor Babo Pierre Bassinga said in a statement.
"The provisional death toll of this terrorist attack is 22 dead, several wounded and material damage," it said.
Military forces have been deployed to the scene and measures are in place host those who fled to nearby cities, the statement added.
Burkina Faso has been battling Islamist militants active in northern regions, some with links to al Qaeda and Islamic State, since 2015.
The fighting has displaced more than 1.85 million in the West African country alone and killed thousands across the Sahel, where militant activity that took root in Mali has spread over the past decade.
Army officers angry about the escalating attacks overthrew Burkina Faso's president in January and vowed to improve security, but levels of violence have remained high.
Armed men killed at least 100 civilians in another rural district in northern Burkina Faso last month, the deadliest attack the country has seen in at least a year.
- Second woman killed in shark attack in Egypt's Red Sea
- At least 30 Nigerian soldiers killed in ambush
- Protesters break into Libya's parliament
- Germany hands Benin Bronzes back to Nigeria
- Sudan security forces skirmish with demonstrators
- Nigerian court orders death for homosexuality
- 8 killed in Sudan as protesters rally
- Internet cut in Sudan capital ahead of pro-democracy protests
- Second woman killed in shark attack in Egypt's Red Sea
- At least 30 Nigerian soldiers killed in ambush after mine attack
- Protesters break into Libya's parliament building in Tobruk
- Germany hands first of Benin Bronzes back to Nigeria
- Sudan security forces skirmish with demonstrators after protest deaths
- Nigerian Islamic court orders death by stoning for men convicted of homosexuality
Most Read
- Bangladesh is gearing up to open its first river tunnel by the end of 2022
- Drastic fall in passenger numbers forces owners to cut Dhaka-Barishal launch fares
- Biman Bangladesh jets collide again at Dhaka airport
- Ex-BCL leader sets himself on fire at Press Club in Dhaka
- Bangladesh to celebrate Eid-ul-Azha on Jul 10
- Hasina travels to Tungipara with Joy, Saima via Padma Bridge
- Frequent power outages leave Bangladeshis fuming as gas supply crunch bites amid Ukraine war
- Bangladesh suspends funds for 'less important' projects as austerity drive ramps up
- Contractor Gazi Anis dies from burn wounds after setting himself on fire
- Bangladesh reports 12 new COVID deaths, highest daily count in four months