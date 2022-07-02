Germany hands first of Benin Bronzes back to Nigeria
>> Reuters
Published: 02 Jul 2022 03:32 PM BdST Updated: 02 Jul 2022 03:33 PM BdST
German authorities on Friday returned to Nigeria the first two of more than 1,100 priceless sculptures known as the Benin Bronzes that were looted by Europeans in the 19th century.
British soldiers looted some 5,000 of the artefacts - intricate sculptures and plaques dating back to the 13th century onwards - when they invaded the Kingdom of Benin, in what is now southwestern Nigeria, in 1897.
The spoils made it into museums around Europe and the United States.
"This is a story of European colonialism. We should not forget that Germany played an active role in this chapter of history," said German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock at a Berlin ceremony marking the transfer.
The first two bronzes, one depicting the head of a king, the other showing a king and his four attendants, will be taken back personally by Nigerian Foreign Minister Zubairu Dada and Culture Minister Lai Mohammed, who were present at the ceremony.
"I am delighted to be part of this auspicious event which, in my opinion, will go down as one of the most important days in the celebration of African cultural heritage," said Dada.
Germany's decision to carry out one of the largest ever repatriations of historic artefacts reflects a dawning awareness in Europe of the continuing political relevance of colonial looting and violence in the past.
Chancellor Olaf Scholz has sought to rally emerging countries in opposition to Russia's invasion of Ukraine, a task complicated by a view, widespread in the Global South, that anger at the invasion is hypocrisy on the part of former imperialists who themselves have episodes of violence and pillage in their past.
"We acknowledge the horrific outrages committed under colonial rule," said Culture Minister Claudia Roth. "We acknowledge the racism and slavery ... the injustice and trauma that have left scars that are still visible today."
Germany will help finance a museum to be built in Benin City to house the repatriated bronzes.
- Sudan security forces skirmish with demonstrators
- Nigerian court orders death for homosexuality
- 8 killed in Sudan as protesters rally
- Internet cut in Sudan capital ahead of pro-democracy protests
- Anger, tears in S Africa after 21 likely accidentally poisoned
- Kenya elections near amid tension over disinformation
- Sudan accuses Ethiopia of executing 7 Sudanese soldiers
- Attacks bring new surge in Sudanese fleeing their homes
- Germany hands first of Benin Bronzes back to Nigeria
- Sudan security forces skirmish with demonstrators after protest deaths
- Nigerian Islamic court orders death by stoning for men convicted of homosexuality
- Eight killed in Sudan as protesters rally on uprising anniversary
- Internet cut in Sudan's capital ahead of pro-democracy protests
- Anger, tears in S Africa after 21 teens likely accidentally poisoned in pub
Most Read
- Bangladesh to celebrate Eid-ul-Azha on Jul 10
- Bangladesh is gearing up to open its first river tunnel by the end of 2022
- Daylong chaos as expressway tolling slows traffic
- BTRC blocks Grameenphone from selling new connections for poor service
- Padma Bridge to be constructed soon: PM
- After mob humiliates teacher, Bangladesh district bans mobile phones in schools, colleges
- Nigerian Islamic court orders death by stoning for men convicted of homosexuality
- Bangladesh signs Tk 92bn deal with Japan for metro rail linking Dhaka's east to west
- Awami League suspends local leader over humiliation of college principal in Narail
- Awami League leader Mukul Bose dies at 68