Sudan accuses Ethiopia of executing 7 Sudanese soldiers, a civilian
>> Reuters
Published: 27 Jun 2022 10:18 AM BdST Updated: 27 Jun 2022 10:18 AM BdST
Sudan's military accused Ethiopia's army of executing seven Sudanese soldiers and a civilian who were captives, the Sudanese armed forces said in a statement on Sunday.
The Sudanese army also accused Ethiopia of displaying the bodies of the executed people to the public and vowed that there would be "an appropriate response".
"This treacherous act will not pass without a response," it said.
There was no immediate response from Ethiopian authorities to a request for comment.
Tensions between Sudan and Ethiopia have run high in recent years because of a spillover of the conflict in Ethiopia's northern Tigray region and Ethiopia's construction of a giant hydropower dam on the Blue Nile.
Tens of thousands of refugees have fled into eastern Sudan and there have been military skirmishes in an area of contested farmland along the border between Sudan and Ethiopia.
- Attacks bring new surge in Sudanese fleeing their homes
- Gunmen kill 8 in Nigeria church attacks
- Islamist militants kill 132 villagers in Mali
- Zimbabwe health workers reject 100% pay rise
- A Somali boy's mission to find food
- Time is running out for Africa to profit from gas: IEA
- Suspected militants kill two in Rwanda
- Data cost stands in the way of young Africans
- Attacks in Sudan's Darfur bring new surge in people fleeing their homes
- Gunmen kill eight, kidnap 38 in Nigeria church attacks
- Islamist militants kill 132 villagers in central Mali weekend attacks
- Zimbabwe health workers strike after rejecting 100% pay rise
- A Somali boy's mission to find food as climate change takes its toll
- Time is running out for Africa to profit from its gas, IEA says
Most Read
- A motorcyclist was the first to cross Padma Bridge after it opened to traffic
- Bangladesh bans motorcycles from Padma Bridge after congestion
- Outrage as Hindu college principal is forced to wear garland of shoes in Bangladesh
- The dawn of a new age: A Bangladesh bridge redefines connectivity to drive economy
- Man arrested after video of manipulating Padma Bridge bolts goes viral
- Two motorcyclists die after accident on Padma Bridge
- Padma Bridge opens a new horizon for tourism in Bangladesh
- Connected banks of Padma in festive mood as dream bridge is set to open
- ‘It feels like Eid’: Bangladeshis rejoice at launch of Padma Bridge
- As Padma Bridge opens, Dhaka traffic police struggle to handle the rush