Islamist militants kill 132 villagers in central Mali weekend attacks
>> Reuters
Published: 21 Jun 2022 01:31 PM BdST Updated: 21 Jun 2022 01:31 PM BdST
Jihadists killed 132 civilians in multiple attacks on villages in central Mali over the weekend, the government said on Monday, in the latest major incident in a worsening security situation.
Members of the Katiba Macina Islamist group assaulted at least three villages in the rural commune of Bankass, in Mali's central Mopti region, on the night between Saturday and Sunday, the government said in a statement.
The cumulative death toll is 132 civilians and some of the perpetrators have been identified, it added.
Mali is struggling to stem an Islamist insurgency that took root after a 2012 coup and has since spread from the West African country's arid north. Thousands have died and millions have been displaced across the Sahel region.
Some of the groups have links to al Qaeda and Islamic State.
The insurgency has also spread to neighbouring Burkina Faso and Niger despite international efforts led by France to quash it.
France in February said it would pull out troops deployed to Mali almost a decade ago after relations with a military junta that took power after a coup in August 2020 turned sour earlier this year.
- Zimbabwe health workers reject 100% pay rise
- A Somali boy's mission to find food
- Time is running out for Africa to profit from gas: IEA
- Suspected militants kill two in Rwanda
- Data cost stands in the way of young Africans
- Uganda chiefs fight to save 'sacred' trees felled for fuel
- Suspected Islamist insurgets kill 25 in Nigeria
- 11 military police killed in Burkina Faso
- Gunmen kill eight, kidnap 38 in Nigeria church attacks
- Islamist militants kill 132 villagers in central Mali weekend attacks
- Zimbabwe health workers strike after rejecting 100% pay rise
- A Somali boy's mission to find food as climate change takes its toll
- Time is running out for Africa to profit from its gas, IEA says
- Suspected militants shoot at bus in southwestern Rwanda, kill two
Most Read
- Bangladesh suspends SSC, equivalent exams over floods
- Flood-hit Sylhet MAG Osmani Airport to resume services after two more days
- Mohiuddin Ahmed, first diplomat in Europe to pledge allegiance to Bangladesh in 1971, dies aged 80
- Heavy rains waterlog Chattogram, leaving Mayor Rezaul's house flooded
- Bangladesh reports 873 COVID cases in a day, the highest in 16 weeks
- Bangladesh deploys army for flood rescue, relief efforts
- Toll waived to cross three bridges on Padma Bridge inauguration day
- Build infrastructure with floods in mind: Hasina
- Jamuna overflows, inundating new parts of Sirajganj
- Bangladesh military scrambles to reach millions marooned after deadly flooding