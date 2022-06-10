Suspected Islamist insurgents kill 25 in Nigeria's northeast
>> Reuters
Published: 10 Jun 2022 08:41 PM BdST Updated: 10 Jun 2022 08:41 PM BdST
Suspected Islamist fighters killed 25 people on Thursday in a village in Nigeria's northeastern Borno state, two residents and a military source said on Friday.
An insurgency by Boko Haram and Islamic State West Africa Province in Nigeria's northeast and southern Chad has killed thousands of people and displaced millions more in over a decade, humanitarian groups say.
The residents said gunmen arrived on motorbikes in Boboshe Mukdala village of Dikwa local government area of Borno, where they shot at people who were searching for scrap metal in a nearby forest.
"We recovered 25 bodies of the victims and we took those who sustained bullet wounds to (the) general hospital in Dikwa town," said a military source who declined to be named because he is not authorised to speak to the media.
Abba Kawu Masta a member of the traditional council in Dikwa told Reuters that children were among those killed.
An army spokesman did not respond to calls and messages to his phone.
- Six people killed in Congo diamond mine cave-in
- WB to fund $900m development projects in Congo
- Sudanese farmers warn of failing harvests
- In Nigeria's fading forests, loggers outnumber trees
- Families face grief, trauma after Nigeria church attack
- Nigeria church attack killed 22: official
- Nigeria church massacre victims suffered range of injuries
- Ryanair forces S Africans to prove nationality with Afrikaans test
- Suspected Islamist insurgents kill 25 in Nigeria's northeast
- Attackers kill 11 military police in Burkina Faso
- Six people killed in Congo diamond mine cave-in
- World Bank to fund $900 million in development projects in east Congo
- Sudanese farmers warn of failing harvests as hunger rises
- In Nigeria's disappearing forests, loggers outnumber trees
Most Read
- RAB arrests RSRM boss Maksudur Rahman, a loan defaulter
- Are you sending your child to an English medium school? Show your tax return proof
- Dhaka airport opens e-passport gate for faster travel through borders
- Bangladesh to lift income tax return exemption for NRBs, digital service providers
- A perfect storm looms. Bangladesh's finance minister doesn't light the path ahead
- Bangladesh plans to make divorce costlier
- FY23 budget: products to pay more and less for
- People's rights are attached to smuggled money, says Kamal
- Goodbye Golden Arches: rebranded McDonald's to reopen in Russia
- Musa 'admits' role in murder of AL leader Tipu, say police