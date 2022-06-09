Home > World > Africa

World Bank to fund $900 million in development projects in east Congo

The World Bank and Congo have signed two funding conventions of $900 million to boost female entrepreneurship and access to water and electricity in the east and west of the country, the Bank said in a statement.

The projects will focus on Congo's central-west Kasai province and eastern regions.

"These operations supplement a portfolio of operations focused on reinforcing human capital and protecting the poorest households - including women - against socio-economic hazards," World Bank Congo Director said in a statement dated Tuesday but seen by Reuters on Wednesday.

The deal was clinched at the end of a two-day visit to Congo by the World Bank's strategy and operations director for East and Central Africa, Humberto Lopez.

