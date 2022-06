Six people killed in Congo diamond mine cave-in

Artisanal mines are usually dug by hand, often in dangerous conditions. Fatal accidents are common.

Luc Pongo Mwamba, provincial director for Congo's artisanal mining agency SAEMAPE, said workers had been tunnelling underground at the mine near the provincial capital Tshikapa when Tuesday's accident occurred.

"For the moment, SAEMAPE and the Kasai provincial mines ministry acknowledge six fatalities from the landslide that took place in Tshikapa," Mwamba said.

Miners were still trying to excavate the mine, and the total death toll was not yet certain, he added.

In total, artisanal miners in Congo produced 9.2 million carats of diamonds in 2021, according to mines ministry statistics.