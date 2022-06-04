Tunisian judges to suspend work in courts for a week after president fired 57 judges
Published: 04 Jun 2022 10:57 PM BdST Updated: 04 Jun 2022 10:57 PM BdST
Tunisian judges will suspend work in courts for a week and hold a sit-in to protest against the president's firing of dozens of judges, a judge said on Saturday.
President Kais Saied this week dismissed 57 judges, accusing them of corruption and protecting terrorists in a purge of the judiciary - his latest step to tighten his grip on power in the North African country.
Judge Hammadi Rahmani said a judges’ meeting today voted unanimously to suspend work in all courts, and to start the sit-in.
