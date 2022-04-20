Blast kills three, injures 19 at Nigeria market

Nigeria is plagued by insecurity as armed gangs and an Islamist insurgency carry out attacks against communities and security targets in northern parts of the country.

Usman Abdullahi, police spokesman for Taraba, said the blast in the rural Iware community occurred on Tuesday at a drinking spot in a section of a busy market, leaving three dead and more than a dozen people with injuries.

"It is suspected to have been caused by improvised explosive device that detonated. Investigations are ongoing," Abdullahi said via a phone message.

No group has claimed responsibility for the attack.