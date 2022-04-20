Blast kills three, injures 19 at Nigeria market
>> Reuters
Published: 20 Apr 2022 02:59 PM BdST Updated: 20 Apr 2022 02:59 PM BdST
Three people were killed and 19 injured after an explosion at a crowded market in Nigeria's Taraba state in the east of the country, local police said on Wednesday.
Nigeria is plagued by insecurity as armed gangs and an Islamist insurgency carry out attacks against communities and security targets in northern parts of the country.
Usman Abdullahi, police spokesman for Taraba, said the blast in the rural Iware community occurred on Tuesday at a drinking spot in a section of a busy market, leaving three dead and more than a dozen people with injuries.
"It is suspected to have been caused by improvised explosive device that detonated. Investigations are ongoing," Abdullahi said via a phone message.
No group has claimed responsibility for the attack.
More stories
- S Africa declares state of disaster after flooding
- Samia wants to bring Tanzania in from the cold
- South African floods claim 341 lives
- South African floods claim 341 lives
- 45 dead in floods, mudslides in South Africa
- 16 killed in Burkina Faso army base attack
- 200,000 dead, one lone defendant as Darfur trial begins
- 'Islamic militants' kill 21 in Congo
Recent Stories
- South Africa president declares a state of disaster after flooding
- Rescuers hunt missing after South African floods kill more than 400
- Ukraine war increases UN food agency's costs in hunger-hit West Africa
- Tanzania’s first female president wants to bring her nation in from the cold
- South African floods claim 341 lives, several thousands affected
- South African floods claim 341 lives, several thousands affected
Opinion
Most Read
- Punished for plagiarism, Dhaka University teacher Samia seeks early retirement
- Dhaka College students, New Market shopkeepers embroiled in fresh clashes
- 1 dead as tension simmers in New Market after traders, Dhaka College students clash
- Bangladeshi cricketer Mosharraf Rubel dies of cancer at 40
- Why are side-view mirrors inside autorickshaws in Bangladesh?
- Bangladesh’s mounting debt stokes fears of a Sri Lanka-style crisis. But analysts see no cause for concern, just yet
- Dhaka College principal leaves campus after hours of confinement amid clashes
- At least 50 injured in Dhaka New Market clashes
- Dhaka faces gridlock amid clashes in New Market
- Dhaka's crippling traffic will improve soon: home minister