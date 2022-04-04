Suspected Islamists kill 21 civilians in eastern Congo
>> Reuters
Published: 04 Apr 2022 03:19 PM BdST Updated: 04 Apr 2022 03:19 PM BdST
Suspected Islamist militants killed at least 21 civilians in an overnight attack on a village in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo, a local human rights group and a witness said on Monday.
Fighters believed to be from the Allied Democratic Forces (ADF) attacked the village of Masambo on Sunday night, said Ricardo Rupande, president of the group, the Ruenzori Sector Civil Society.
The village is about 40 km (25 miles) east of the city of Beni in the Ruenzori district.
The ADF is a Ugandan militia that has been active in eastern Congo since the 1990s. It has been blamed for thousands of deaths since a resurgence in 2013, many in middle-of-the-night massacres carried out with machetes and hatchets.
"It is a miracle I survived. We were already in bed when we heard the sound of boots outside and bullets. It was after hearing victims' cries that we realised it was a rebel raid," said Kakule Saanane, a resident of Masambo.
He and Rupande both said 21 dead bodies had been found so far but that the number of deaths could rise.
Congolese army spokesman Antony Mwalushayi said the army would issue a statement after it had finished its security assessment of the zone.
Uganda sent more than 1,000 troops to Congo in December to undertake joint operations against the ADF.
- Mali military operation kills 200 militants
- 7 bodies recovered after boat capsizes in Nigeria
- Solving COVID mystery: Africa’s low death rates
- Five tombs found in Egypt's Saqqara necropolis
- S Africa president blames NATO for war in Ukraine
- Aid workers, found on battlefield, executed by soldiers
- Seven dead as cyclone Gombe hits Mozambique
- An African leader’s killing haunts a country
- Mali says military operation in Moura area kills 200 militants
- War in Ukraine compounds hunger in East Africa
- War in Ukraine compounds hunger in East Africa
- Seven bodies recovered, a dozen missing after boat capsizes in Nigeria
- In Zimbabwe, a women-only gem mine gives abuse survivors new hope
- Jamaica PM tells British royals island nation wants to be independent
Most Read
- Ramadan moon sighted, Muslims in Bangladesh to begin fasting on Sunday
- Fresh turmoil for Pakistan as PM Khan dodges ouster, opposition vows fight
- Glitch at Bibiyana gas field hits supply to Dhaka, disrupting Ramadan cooking
- Police take constable into custody for harassing a college teacher
- Police unable to identify harasser who targeted Dhaka teacher for wearing an adornment on forehead
- Six dead, ten injured, in early morning shooting in downtown Sacramento
- Ukraine is the first real World War
- Sanofi Bangladesh renamed Synovia Pharma after acquisition by Beximco
- Bangladesh raises LPG prices for third month
- In Ukraine’s Bucha, Russian forces faced a ‘harsh awakening’