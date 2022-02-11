Home > World > Africa

Africa COVID cases could be seven times higher than reported: WHO

  >>  Reuters

Published: 11 Feb 2022 11:49 AM BdST Updated: 11 Feb 2022 11:49 AM BdST

The World Health Organization estimates that the number of COVID-19 infections in Africa could be seven times higher than official data suggests, while deaths from the virus could be two to three times higher, its regional head said on Thursday.

"We're very much aware that our surveillance systems problems that we had on the continent, with access to testing supplies, for example, have led to an underestimation of the cases," Dr Matshidiso Moeti told a regular online media briefing.

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories