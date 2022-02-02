At least 60 people killed in militia attack in eastern DR Congo
>> Erikas Mwisi Kambale, Reuters
Published: 02 Feb 2022 05:32 PM BdST Updated: 02 Feb 2022 05:32 PM BdST
At least 60 people were killed in a militia attack on Wednesday morning at a displaced persons' camp in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo, the head of a local humanitarian group and a witness said.
Both sources told Reuters the CODECO militia was responsible for the killings, which took place about 0200 GMT at the Savo camp in Ituri province.
CODECO fighters have killed hundreds of civilians in Ituri in recent years and forced thousands to flee their homes, according to the United Nations. Recent attacks have also targeted displaced persons camps.
"I first heard cries when I was still in bed. Then several minutes of gunshots. I fled and I saw torches and people crying for help and I realized it was the CODECO militiamen who had invaded our site," said Lokana Bale Lussa, a camp resident.
"We have counted more than 60 dead and (more) seriously injured," he said.
Charite Banza Bavi, president of the local humanitarian group for the Bahema-North area, put the death toll at 63.
The Savo displacement site was home to about 4,000 people in December, according to the UN migration agency.
CODECO's fighters are drawn mainly from the Lendu farming community, which has long been in conflict with Hema herders.
A government spokesman could not immediately be reached for comment.
- Failed Guinea-Bissau coup tied to drugs: president
- As plastic waste rises, so does recycling
- Dozens sentenced to death over murders of UN experts in Congo
- W African bloc suspends Burkina Faso over coup
- 40pc in Ethiopia's Tigray lack adequate food: WFP
- Death toll from Storm Ana rises to 86 in Africa
- Death toll from Ana in Mozambique, Malawi rises to 12
- After coup in Burkina Faso, protesters turn to Russia for help
- At least 60 people killed in militia attack in eastern DR Congo
- Six killed in failed coup in Guinea-Bissau
- Uganda's night life roars back after nearly two years of COVID restrictions
- Failed Guinea-Bissau coup attempt may have been linked to drug trade: president
- ‘Everyone’s looking for plastic.’ As waste rises, so does recycling
- Dozens sentenced to death over murders of UN experts in Congo
Most Read
- Shakib, Mustafizur joined by Taskin, Liton, Shoriful in IPL 2022 mega auction
- Bangladeshi diplomat recalled from Kolkata after 'sex chat' scandal
- They shunned a family for sending daughter to the US for studies. Now they regret it
- Dhaka to give Sinovac COVID vaccine as first dose, Moderna, AZ as boosters
- Schools in Bangladesh to remain closed for another 2 weeks due to COVID-19 pandemic
- Overnight protests after Rajshahi University student dies in truck accident
- Bangladesh records 13,154 COVID cases in a day as caseload crosses 1.8 million
- Omicron subvariant ba.2 likely to have same severity as 'original': WHO
- Wife, aunt of N Korea's Kim make rare public appearance amid pandemic
- Bangladesh records 36 deaths from COVID in a day, 12,193 new cases