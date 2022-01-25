At least six killed in Cameroon stadium stampede
>> Reuters
Published: 25 Jan 2022 08:57 AM BdST Updated: 25 Jan 2022 08:57 AM BdST
At least six fans died in a stampede at the Yaounde Olembe Stadium in Cameroon on Monday before the host nation's round of 16 game in the African Cup of Nations against Comoros, the Central African nation's national broadcaster reported.
It said dozens of others were injured.
Images shared on social media, which could not be immediately authenticated, showed screaming fans being crushed at an entrance gate.
Continental football government body CAF said in a statement that it was aware of an incident at the Stadium.
"CAF is currently investigating the situation and trying to get more details on what transpired. We are in constant communication with Cameroon government and the Local Organizing Committee," it said.
Following a low turnout in the first round games at brand new stadiums built for the continent's premier men's football tournament, Cameroon authorities have thrown open stadium gates, organised mass transport and given out free tickets to lure fans.
Cameroon beat 10-man Comoros Islands 2-1 in the game to advance to the quarter-finals.
