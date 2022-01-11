Ugandan novelist, critic of president, charged with communications offences
Elias Biryabarema, Reuters
Published: 11 Jan 2022 03:30 PM BdST Updated: 11 Jan 2022 03:30 PM BdST
A prominent Ugandan writer and critic of long-ruling leader Yoweri Museveni has been charged with communications offences related to tweets critical of the president and his son, the charge sheet showed on Tuesday.
Kakwenza Rukirabashaija has been in detention by the military since Dec 28 when armed men broke into his house and took him away.
His lawyer has said he has been tortured and that at one time he was urinating blood. Police and military have not responded to the allegations of torture.
He was charged with "offensive communication," the charge sheet showed. It cited his tweets in December that were critical of Museveni and his son, Muhoozi Kainerubaga, a general and commander of land forces in the military.
Rukirabashaija, the charge sheet said, of offensive communications "wilfully and repeatedly used his twitter handle...to disturb the peace of his Excellency the president of Uganda General Yoweri Kaguta Museveni with no purpose of legitimate communication".
He was remanded and is expected to be brought to court again on January 21. A novelist, Rukirabashaija has written several books but his most acclaimed is a satirical novel "The Greedy Barbarian" for which last year he won the PEN Pinter Prize International Writer of Courage award.
The novel tackles themes of corruption and greed and has widely been interpreted in Uganda to refer to the political life of Museveni. He has previously been arrested and questioned by the military about whether the novel was about Museveni.
His detention has drown and allegations of torture have drawn criticism and pressure to release him from local activists and international diplomats and rights defenders including the US Senate Foreign Relations Committee Ranking Member, Jim Risch, and Eamon Gilmore, EU Special Representative for Human Rights.
"I'm alarmed by reports of alleged torture and incommunicado detention of author @KakwenzaRukira," Gilmore tweeted on Jan 5 and demanded his release.
Days before he was detained, Rukirabashaija posted several comments critical of Museveni and Muhoozi, including one in which he said Muhoozi was "obese", assailed his military credentials and denounced the purported plans to have him succeed his father.
- Ugandan novelist charged with communications offences
- Floods kill 10 in South African city
- Second Sudanese protester dies after protest
- 16 killed in Egypt road rash
- Ethiopia frees opposition leaders from prison
- UN launches Sudanese political process to end post-coup crisis
- Ethiopia air strike killed 56: aid workers
- Ethiopian air strike kills in Eritrean refugee camp
- Ugandan novelist, critic of president, charged with communications offences
- Floods kill 10, leave hundreds homeless in South African city
- Second Sudanese protester dies after Sunday protest
- About 200 dead in attacks in northwest Nigeria, residents say
- Ethiopia frees opposition leaders from prison, announces political dialogue
- Sixteen dead in road accident in Egypt's South Sinai
Most Read
- Bangladesh imposes tough restrictions as virus cases surge amid omicron fears
- Tk 600,000 of fish caught at once in Cox’s Bazar
- Bangladesh’s new COVID cases soar by 50% in a day to 2,231
- Elevated expressway, flyover threaten to scupper Chattogram metro rail plans
- Actors Pori Moni, Sariful Razz are expecting their first child
- Bangladesh transport owners seek fare hike for half-capacity trips amid COVID spike
- Bangladesh’s textile students block key road as they demand online exams in pandemic
- Bangladesh’s schools to enforce vaccine requirement to Jan 12
- Officials’ party galls Hong Kong, chafing under COVID (and political) controls
- SSC, HSC exams depend on the pandemic situation: Dipu Moni