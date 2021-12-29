Home > World > Africa

31 killed in Sudanese gold mine collapse

  >>  Reuters

At least 31 people were killed in the collapse of a private gold mine in western Sudan, a mining official said on Tuesday.

"Thirty-one bodies were recovered after the collapse of a gold mine in En Nahud locality in West Kurdufan state. Only one person was rescued alive," said Khaled Dahweya, director of government-owned Sudanese Mineral Resources Company.

