31 killed in Sudanese gold mine collapse
>> Reuters
Published: 29 Dec 2021 02:25 PM BdST Updated: 29 Dec 2021 02:25 PM BdST
At least 31 people were killed in the collapse of a private gold mine in western Sudan, a mining official said on Tuesday.
"Thirty-one bodies were recovered after the collapse of a gold mine in En Nahud locality in West Kurdufan state. Only one person was rescued alive," said Khaled Dahweya, director of government-owned Sudanese Mineral Resources Company.
