Somalia's president suspends prime minister pending investigation
>> Reuters
Published: 27 Dec 2021 01:27 PM BdST Updated: 27 Dec 2021 01:27 PM BdST
Somalia's president, Mohamed Abdullahi Mohamed, said on Monday he had suspended the prime minister’s powers, escalating a destabilising dispute in the Horn of Africa country.
The president, who had suspended Prime Minister Mohammed Hussein Roble before over an earlier confrontation, said in a statement he had taken the action pending an investigation of accusations the prime minister had acquired land fraudulently.
The government spokesperson did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
A dispute between Mohamed and Roble has generated months of tension, which analysts say risks distracting the government from its fight against the al Qaeda-linked insurgency al Shabaab.
The suspension of Roble's powers comes a day after Mohamed and Roble accused other of holding up parliamentary elections.
Mohamed also said he had removed from office commander of marine forces, General Abdihakim Mohamed Dirir, while a similar investigation was being carried out.
Dirir or a spokesperson for him were not immediately available for comment.
