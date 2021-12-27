'I won't shut up': Desmond Tutu made people listen

The Nobel Peace Prize laureate was an outspoken campaigner who made people sit up and listen the world over.

Here are some of his memorable quotes:

- "Don't raise your voice. Improve your argument."

- "We need to stop just pulling people out of the river. We need to go upstream and find out why they're falling in."

- "Hope is being able to see that there is light despite all of the darkness."

- "Without forgiveness, there's no future."

- "Do your little bit of good where you are; it's those little bits of good put together that overwhelm the world."

- "I wish I could shut up, but I can't, and I won't."