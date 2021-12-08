Gunmen torch bus, kill 30 passengers in Nigeria's Sokoto state
>> Reuters
Published: 08 Dec 2021 02:04 PM BdST Updated: 08 Dec 2021 02:04 PM BdST
At least 30 passengers on a bus in Nigeria's Sokoto state were burnt to death when gunmen torched it on Tuesday, police and residents said, in yet another reminder of growing insecurity in Africa's most populous country.
Gunmen, known locally as bandits, have in the past year carried out violent attacks targeting villagers and commuters travelling on highways and kidnapped hundreds of school children for ransom in the north of the country.
Sanusi Abubakar, spokesman for the northwestern Sokoto state police, said the bus was carrying 24 passengers when it was set alight by armed men and that seven people had escaped with injuries and taken to hospital.
But two residents who reached the scene and helped retrieve bodies told Reuters that the bus was overloaded and the bodies were burnt beyond recognition.
They counted body parts of at least 30 people, including women and children.
The residents said the villagers were ambushed on a road linking the Sabon Birni local government area and the village of Gidan Bawa in Sokoto state.
Bandits move around on motorbikes and are known to hide in forests, where they often keep kidnapped victims while awaiting ransom payment.
- 'Rogue' policeman kills 5 in Kenya rampage
- 12 Niger soldiers killed in clashes with militants
- Vaccine discrimination risks leaving Africa behind
- Sudan military to exit politics after 2023 polls
- Inside South Africa’s effort to stanch dangerous mutations
- Gambians vote in key test for stability
- The next challenge to vaccinating Africa: overcoming scepticism
- Hunt for the ‘blood diamond of batteries’ impedes green energy push
- Kenyan ‘rogue’ policeman kills five in rampage
- 12 Niger soldiers killed in clashes with militants
- 'Extreme' vaccine discrimination risks leaving Africa behind
- Sudan's Burhan says military will exit politics after 2023 elections
- The Variant Hunters: Inside South Africa’s effort to stanch dangerous mutations
- Gambians vote with marbles in key test for stability
Most Read
- 'He deserves it': Actress Mahiya Mahi relieved by Murad Hassan's sacking after audio leak
- Murad makes mistake in resignation letter
- Sacked state minister Murad Hassan loses Awami League post too
- Murad Hassan is sacked from cabinet and Awami League. What else awaits him?
- Murad Hassan, a disgraced state minister, emails his resignation letter and begs forgiveness from women
- Court sentences 20 to death, 5 to life in prison for murder of BUET student Abrar Fahad
- Eight people in Pandora Papers used Bangladesh address to open firms in tax haven
- James, Miles demand Tk 100m from Banglalink in copyright cases
- Departure in disgrace: Hasina fires State Minister Murad Hassan after audio scandal
- RAB quizzes actor Emon over links to sacked state minister Murad