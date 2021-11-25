Gunmen kill 3 children and teacher in Cameroon school attack, says rights group
>> Reuters
Published: 25 Nov 2021 10:46 AM BdST Updated: 25 Nov 2021 10:46 AM BdST
Unidentified gunmen killed at least three children and one teacher in an attack on a school in Cameroon's South West region on Wednesday, a local human rights group said.
The mayor of the town of Ekondo Titi, Kenneth Nanji, confirmed a deadly attack was carried out on a school there, but was not immediately able to provide the death toll.
The Cameroon-based Centre for Human Rights and Democracy in Africa said pupils aged 12, 16 and 17 and a French-language teacher were killed, and several others were wounded.
"Another senseless, outrageous ... murder of innocent children," the EU Ambassador to Cameroon, Philippe Van Damme, said on Twitter.
The region, one of two where English-speaking separatists have been fighting to form a breakaway state since 2017, was rocked by a similar attack last year when gunmen opened fire in a school, killing seven children.
Wednesday's attack comes just two months after hundreds of schools in the Anglophone South West and North West reopened years after they were forced shut by separatists.
There was no immediate claim of responsibility.
The crisis stems from perceived marginalisation of the Anglophone community by the French-speaking majority. Both sides have committed atrocities during the conflict, which has killed more than 3,000 people and displaced nearly a million.
- Sudan's Hamdok says he returned to safeguard economic gains
- Sudan military to reinstate ousted PM Hamdok
- Suicide bomber kills Somali journalist
- COVID-19 vaccine gets muted welcome in land awash in bigger problems
- 15 dead in Sudan anti-coup protest
- 25 killed in southwest Niger
- Mobile phone lines cut but Sudanese start new protests
- Mass detentions spread ‘climate of fear’ in Ethiopia
- Sudan's Hamdok says he returned to safeguard economic gains
- Sudan military to reinstate ousted PM Hamdok after deal reached
- Somali suicide bomber kills well-known Somali journalist
- COVID-19 vaccine gets muted welcome in land awash in bigger problems
- At least 15 people shot dead in anti-coup protests in Sudan, medics say
- Gunmen kill at least 25 in southwest Niger
Most Read
- Bangladesh’s GDP stands at $411bn after base year revision
- Bangladesh signs $2.6bn deal with Japan for underground train, Matarbari power plant
- BNP brushes aside ‘rumours’ about ailing Khaleda
- Tribunal sentences former BNP MP Abdul Momin Talukder to death for 1971 war crimes
- Bangladesh defers Dhaka airport runway repair to March 2022
- Bangladesh logs 3 virus deaths, 312 cases in a day
- Garment workers block Mirpur road to demand pay hike
- High Court puts freeze on govt order to install TV set-top box by Nov 30
- Bangladesh’s Globe Biotech gets nod to test homegrown COVID vaccine on 64 adults
- Saudi Arabia restricts overseas Umrah pilgrims to 18-50 age group