Khartoum airport shut amid reports of coup in Sudan: Al Arabiya

Published: 25 Oct 2021 11:17 AM BdST Updated: 25 Oct 2021 11:17 AM BdST

The Khartoum airport was shut and international flights were suspended on Monday, the Dubai-based al-Arabiya TV channel reported, amid reports of a military coup. There was no announcement from the Sudanese government on the status of the airport.

 

