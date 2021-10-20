Truck plunges into river in Congo, killing around 50
>> Reuters
Published: 20 Oct 2021 01:41 PM BdST Updated: 20 Oct 2021 01:41 PM BdST
About 50 people were killed in the southern Democratic Republic of Congo when a truck overturned and plunged into a river, the provincial governor's office said on Tuesday.
The accident occurred on Sunday in the copper-mining province of Haut Katanga, Governor Jacques Kyambula's office said in a statement.
Only two passengers in the truck survived, the statement said.
Road accidents are common in Congo because of decrepit infrastructure and poor safety standards.
