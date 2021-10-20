Home > World > Africa

Truck plunges into river in Congo, killing around 50

About 50 people were killed in the southern Democratic Republic of Congo when a truck overturned and plunged into a river, the provincial governor's office said on Tuesday.

The accident occurred on Sunday in the copper-mining province of Haut Katanga, Governor Jacques Kyambula's office said in a statement.

Only two passengers in the truck survived, the statement said.

Road accidents are common in Congo because of decrepit infrastructure and poor safety standards.

