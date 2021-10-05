Four suspected IS-linked militants, one Sudanese security forces member killed in Khartoum
>> Reuters
Published: 05 Oct 2021 08:29 AM BdST Updated: 05 Oct 2021 08:29 AM BdST
Four suspected Islamic State-linked militants and one Sudanese security forces member were killed during clashes in a raid in Sudan's capital Khartoum on Monday, state news agency SUNA reported.
Sudanese security forces clashed with militants in southern Khartoum on Monday, state TV and witnesses said, days after a raid on what officials said was an Islamic State-linked cell in the same area.
Monday's raid included two sites and security forces arrested four other suspected militants, a day after they captured eight "foreign elements" in a raid in Omdurman, the capital's twin city, on Sunday, SUNA said.
Three security forces members were injured in Monday's raid, it added quoting a statement of the General Intelligence Service.
Witnesses in the Jabra neighbourhood told Reuters they saw security forces exchange gunfire with a group inside a residential building and close the main road in the area. State TV described the group as being a terrorist cell.
Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, head of Sudan's ruling council, visited the site of the clashes, state TV reported.
On Tuesday, five members of the General Intelligence Service were killed and a sixth injured following a raid where 11 suspects of different nationalities were arrested, the service said.
Such incidents involving suspected militants are relatively rare in Sudan, although the country has been a haven for militant groups.
- 5 including 4 IS militants killed in Khartoum
- Ethiopia to expel UN officials leading Tigray aid response
- Nigerian air force kills dozens of civilians
- WHO employees took part in Congo sex abuse
- Rwandan genocide 'kingpin' Bagosora dies
- Vaccines hard to get in Senegal
- Ex-Algeria president Bouteflika dies at 84
- Death of jihadi is latest blow for militants in Greater Sahara
- Four suspected IS-linked militants, one Sudanese security forces member killed in Khartoum
- Ethiopia plans to expel UN officials leading aid response in Tigray
- Nigerian air force kills dozens of civilians in northeast
- WHO employees took part in Congo sex abuse during Ebola crisis, report says
- Rwandan genocide 'kingpin' Bagosora dies in Mali prison
- Thousands of Boko Haram members surrendered. They moved in next door
Most Read
- Jagannath University to lose playground as a shopping mall looms
- Facebook blames "faulty configuration change" for nearly six-hour outage
- Refugees are ‘business’ to some, says Hasina
- Facebook is weaker than we knew
- Foreign channels with ads are off air in Bangladesh. Who will clean the feed?
- Pandora Papers: ‘Unprecedented’ leaks reveal secret assets of world leaders
- ‘Why would anyone vote for BNP?’ asks Hasina
- Police press drugs charges against actress Pori Moni
- Controversial Swedish cartoonist Lars Vilks killed in car crash
- Court set to deliver verdict on Babar’s ACC case over illegal assets on Oct 12