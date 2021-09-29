Nigerian air force kills dozens of civilians in northeast
>> Reuters
Published: 29 Sep 2021 02:09 PM BdST Updated: 29 Sep 2021 02:09 PM BdST
The Nigerian Air Force fired upon and killed dozens of civilians at a village in the northeast, a victim and a resident said on Tuesday, as the country wages a 12-year war against Islamist insurgencies.
The air force did not respond to repeated requests for comment by phone and message.
The deaths come two months after the US government transferred six A-29 Super Tucano fighter planes to Nigeria to assist in its war against Islamist militants. The sale of the aircraft was condemned by critics, citing the Nigerian military's record of killing civilians. read more
Two planes bombed a fish market in the village of Daban Masara on Sunday, said Husaini, who spoke to Reuters by phone on condition he be identified only by his first name. He said his leg was wounded in the attack.
"At least 50 people were killed instantly... including my friend who got married just three weeks ago," Husaini said.
The other resident, who asked not to be named, said locals had been fishing despite a military ban on the trade because of allegations the sales of fish are funding the Islamic State West Africa Province insurgent group.
The resident said they saw the corpses of at least 60 people after the air force's strike.
"They are innocent people like us that depend on fishing to sustain their living. Their mistake is that they were fishing in an area restricted by security forces," said the resident.
A United Nations security report reviewed by Reuters confirmed the strike, saying one fisherman was killed and six wounded
It is not clear whether the killings could affect the transfer to Nigeria of six more A-29 Super Tucanos, propeller-driven light attack aircraft.
The United States under then-President Donald Trump agreed to sell the planes to Nigeria in 2017, resurrecting a deal frozen by the Barack Obama administration after the Nigerian Air Force bombed a refugee camp, killing as many as 170 civilians.
- Nigerian air force kills dozens of civilians
- WHO employees took part in Congo sex abuse
- Rwandan genocide 'kingpin' Bagosora dies
- Vaccines hard to get in Senegal
- Ex-Algeria president Bouteflika dies at 84
- Death of jihadi is latest blow for militants in Greater Sahara
- Eritrean and Tigrayan forces killed and raped refugees
- Indian vs Black: vigilante killings in S Africa
- Nigerian air force kills dozens of civilians in northeast
- WHO employees took part in Congo sex abuse during Ebola crisis, report says
- Rwandan genocide 'kingpin' Bagosora dies in Mali prison
- Thousands of Boko Haram members surrendered. They moved in next door
- In Senegal, demand for vaccines grows, but they’re hard to get
- Abdelaziz Bouteflika, Algeria’s longest-serving president, dies at 84
Most Read
- Bangladesh Bank issues notice on savings certificate interest cuts
- BTRC was ordered to shut unauthorised news websites. It blocked bdnews24.com, a registered publisher
- Police to seek remand for controversial preacher Mufti Kazi Ibrahim after arrest
- SSC exams to start Nov 14, HSC exams on Dec 2
- Messi scores maiden goal for PSG in 2-0 win over Man City
- Dwarf cow Rani finds place in Guinness Book after death
- Dhamaka COO, two others arrested for fraud, embezzlement
- Bangladesh’s ride-hailing drivers demand fee cut, call strike
- Police say Pori Moni is free to take back seized mobile phone, laptop, car
- New Taliban chancellor bars women from Kabul University