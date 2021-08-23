Kenya's golden region seeks new champions after steeplechase setback
>> Jackson Njehia, Reuters
Published: 23 Aug 2021 10:09 AM BdST Updated: 23 Aug 2021 10:09 AM BdST
On a cloudy day at a school in Elgeyo Marakwet county in Kenya's west, children jump over wooden desks serving as hurdles placed on the course of a steeplechase race, as their classmates cheer excitedly from the side.
Boniface Tiren, who has moulded several of the East African nation's world beating middle distance runners as a coach, then shows one of the students how to position his legs and upper body for the optimum jump.
"Yes! That's good!" he shouts when one girl executes the move flawlessly.
The rugged, hilly county of Elgeyo Marakwet has produced the bulk of Kenya's nine Olympic gold medals in the men's 3,000m steeplechase, an event the country had dominated at the Games since 1984 until Morocco's Soufiane El Bakkali snatched the title in Tokyo this month.
Tiren believes that defeat will force Kenya to pay more attention to its athletics development programmes, especially at the grassroots level in places like Elgeyo Marakwet.
"It is a wake-up call, we need to go back to the drawing board," he told Reuters.
Officials need to invest in training the girls and boys at a young age, equipping them with the skills necessary to progress into the next crop of gold medallists in the race, Tiren said.
Elgeyo Marakwet also hosts Iten town, a high-altitude training area frequented by global track super-stars including Britain's Mo Farah and Kenya's world record holder in the men's 800 metres, David Rudisha.
Past Olympic gold medallists in the men's 3,000 metres steeplechase who hail from the area include Conseslus Kipruto, the 2016 Olympic champion, Brimin Kipruto who won gold in 2008 and Ezekiel Kemboi, who took the crown in 2012 and 2004.
Other notable athletes from the area include multiple 3000 metre steeplechase world champion and Olympics silver medallist Moses Kiptanui, and Kenyan-born Qatari Saif Saaeed Shaheen.
For Tiren's young athletes, their dreams of reaching the medal podium at future Olympics remain despite the Kenyan runners being edged out in Tokyo this month.
"I am expecting to become a great runner and I hope one day I will bring a gold medal to Kenya," said student Elizabeth Khatievi.
WATCH: At a school in Elgeyo Marakwet county in Kenya, children jump over wooden desks serving as hurdles placed on the course of a steeplechase race https://t.co/Qv3zi553rW pic.twitter.com/wcYnDsF19D— Reuters (@Reuters) August 23, 2021
- Gunmen kill 16 in Niger attack
- COVID vaccines produced in Africa are being exported to Europe
- 42 die in Algeria wildfire
- Rival South Sudanese factions report soldiers killed
- S Africa study shows high protection from J&J vaccine
- ‘You just think about eating’: Why Tunisians backed a presidential power grab
- Egyptian women find help online to fight 'sextortion' threats
- Poachers traffic in succulent plants in S Africa
- Kenya's golden region seeks new champions after steeplechase setback
- Gunmen kill at least 16 in latest Niger village attack
- COVID-19 vaccines produced in Africa are being exported to Europe
- Wildfire rips through Algeria, killing 42 people including soldiers
- Attack in Burkina Faso kills at least 12 soldiers, sources say
- Rival South Sudanese factions clash, two sides report dozens of soldiers killed
Most Read
- Airlines await CAAB approval for flights to India
- Court orders Pori Moni back to jail in drugs case
- Anti-Taliban leader Massoud wants to talk but ready to fight
- Bangladesh logs 139 virus deaths, 4,804 new cases in a day
- 'Why aren't you applying for bail?': Pori Moni confronts her lawyers in court
- Is an exoskeleton suit in your future?
- At Kabul’s airport, the situation grows increasingly dire
- Ex-manager says R Kelly thought Aaliyah, 15, was pregnant with his baby
- Health officials involved in COVID vaccine sales will be punished: DGHS
- Banani fire brought under control after nearly four hours