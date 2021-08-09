Attack in Burkina Faso kills at least 12 soldiers, sources say
>> Reuters
Published: 09 Aug 2021 10:19 AM BdST Updated: 09 Aug 2021 10:19 AM BdST
At least 12 soldiers were killed in an attack in northwestern Burkina Faso on Sunday and seven others are missing, three security sources said.
There was no immediate comment from the army. The sources said the incident took place in the Toeni commune in the Boucle du Mouhoun region near the border with Mali. No group claimed responsibility for the attack.
On Saturday, a special army unit killed two prominent jihadists in the same region, according to the Communications Ministry.
Attacks by militants linked to al Qaeda and Islamic State are on the rise in West Africa's Sahel region, killing thousands and displacing millions in recent years across Burkina Faso, Mali and Niger.
On Wednesday, an armed group killed 30 civilians, army soldiers and pro-government militiamen in a series of attacks near Burkina Faso's border with Niger.
- Rival South Sudanese factions report soldiers killed
- S Africa study shows high protection from J&J vaccine
- ‘You just think about eating’: Why Tunisians backed a presidential power grab
- Egyptian women find help online to fight 'sextortion' threats
- Poachers traffic in succulent plants in S Africa
- Tunisian Islamists move to ease tensions
- Kidnappers in Nigeria release 28 schoolchildren
- Tunisian democracy in crisis
- Rival South Sudanese factions clash, two sides report dozens of soldiers killed
- South Africa study shows high COVID protection from J&J vaccine
- ‘You just think about eating’: Why Tunisians backed a presidential power grab
- Kidnappers in Nigeria demand ransom to release 80 schoolchildren
- Egyptian women find help online to fight 'sextortion' threats
- In South Africa, poachers now traffic in tiny succulent plants
Most Read
- Bangladesh to lift most lockdown restrictions on Aug 11
- Pori Moni’s costume designer Jimy arrested, director Chayanika Chowdhury released
- Police investigating reports on Pori Moni’s links to banker
- Najma Chowdhury, an Ekushey Padak-winning professor, dies of COVID at 79
- Three arrested for hacking Shawpno’s system
- Police open probe into former ADC Saklain-Pori Moni scandal
- 2.8m get COVID vaccine doses on first day of mass inoculation
- ADC Golam Saklain removed from DB over ‘misconduct’ as ties to Pori Moni unravel
- In lockdown, it’s business as usual. Almost
- Bangladesh logs 241 virus deaths, 10,299 cases in a day