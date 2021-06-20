Three students dead after Nigeria school kidnapping, says principal
>>Reuters
Published: 20 Jun 2021 10:52 PM BdST Updated: 20 Jun 2021 10:52 PM BdST
Three children have died following a school kidnapping of 94 students and eight staff in northwest Nigeria this week, the establishment's principal said on Sunday.
The kidnapping for ransom is the latest in a series of such incidents in northern Nigeria, with a sharp rise in abductions since late 2020 as the government struggles to maintain law and order amid a flagging economy.
The two girls and a boy were found dead, two with gunshot wounds in their legs, said Mustapha Yusuf, principal of the federal government college in the remote town of Birnin Yauri in northwest Nigeria's Kebbi state.
Nine abductees escaped or had been rescued but the kidnappers held the rest, with security forces wary of staging a rescue attempt for fear of harming the children, Yusuf said.
The kidnappers "have been taking cover under the students ... They are in the bush," he said, adding that bandits had used students' phones to call parents and demand a 60 million naira ($146,341) ransom.
- Famine hits 350,000 Ethiopians
- Some 350,000 people in Ethiopia’s Tigray in famine
- Nigeria's Boko Haram leader is dead: ISWAP
- In boost for Africa, Senegal aims to make COVID shots
- Congo residents struggle to find food
- A zero-waste food bus hopes to drive away hunger
- Volcano erupts in Congo
- Vaccine shortfall hits Africa's inoculation drive
- Famine hits 350,000 Ethiopians, worst for any country in a decade
- Some 350,000 people in Ethiopia’s Tigray in famine, UN document shows
- ISWAP militant group says Nigeria's Boko Haram leader is dead
- In boost for Africa, Senegal aims to make COVID shots next year
- After eruption, residents in Congo struggle to find food and shelter
- Military detain Mali's president, prime minister and defence minister
Most Read
- Bangladesh arrests four with links to illegal bitcoin trading
- Bangladesh reports 82 virus deaths, highest daily count in 7 weeks
- ‘Hurry up or else’: Police say woman called 999 after killing 3 of her family
- Pandemic devastates Buriganga's floating hotels, a haven for people with limited means
- Bangladesh ‘deeply disappointed’ as UN resolution on Myanmar shuns Rohingya
- Time to focus on ‘Bangladesh Model’, writes Radwan Mujib
- Preacher Abu Taw Haa Adnan stayed at Gaibandha home for eight days: police
- COVID cases surge in Jashore villages as new virus wave spreads to remote areas
- Three doctors charged with negligence in the death of another physician
- Woman, domestic help die in suspected Sylhet murder-suicide