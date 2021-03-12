About 30 students missing after gunmen attack college in Nigeria's Kaduna state
>> Reuters
Published: 12 Mar 2021 05:17 PM BdST Updated: 12 Mar 2021 05:17 PM BdST
Around 30 students are missing after gunmen attacked a college in the northwest Nigerian state of Kaduna, the state's security commissioner said on Friday.
Samuel Aruwan, in a statement, said an armed gang attacked the Federal College of Forestry Mechanization at around 11:30 pm on Thursday. He said the Nigerian army rescued 180 people in the early hours of Friday but "about 30 students, a mix of males and females, are yet to be accounted for".
