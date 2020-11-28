Suicide bomber kills six in Mogadishu ice-cream parlour
>> Reuters
Published: 28 Nov 2020 02:55 PM BdST Updated: 28 Nov 2020 02:55 PM BdST
A suicide bomber blew himself up in an ice-cream parlour in the Somali capital Mogadishu on Friday, killing six people and wounding eight, an official said.
It was not immediately clear who was responsible for the blast, but the Islamist insurgent group al Shabaab frequently carries out bombings in the capital and elsewhere.
The group is allied with al Qaeda and wants to rule Somalia according to its strict interpretation of Islamic sharia law.
The Gelato Divino parlour is located near K4 Junction in the heart of Mogadishu, near the international airport.
"A suicide bomber blew up himself in the ice-cream restaurant," information ministry spokesman Ismail Mukhtar Omar said. "Six people died and eight others were injured."
