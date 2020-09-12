At least 50 killed in collapsed gold mine in east Congo: NGO
Published: 12 Sep 2020 10:47 AM BdST Updated: 12 Sep 2020 10:47 AM BdST
At least 50 people are thought to have died when an artisanal gold mine collapsed near Kamituga in the east of the Democratic Republic of Congo on Friday afternoon, a local mining NGO said.
The cave-in occurred on the "Detroit" mine site at around 3 pm local (1300 GMT) following heavy rains, said Emiliane Itongwa, president of the Initiative of Support and Social Supervision of Women.
"Several miners were in the shaft which was covered and no one could get out. We are talking about 50 young people," Itongwa said.
Photos and videos on social media showed hundreds of people, some of whom could be heard wailing on a hillside around the mine-shaft entrance.
The mine was not located on the Kamituga gold concession owned by Canadian miner Banro Corporation, the company's chief executive said.
Mining accidents are common in unregulated artisanal mines in Congo, with dozens of deaths every year in mines where often ill-equipped diggers borrow deep underground in search for ore.
A landslide at a disused gold mine killed 16 in October last year, while 43 illegal miners died in another landslide at a copper and cobalt mine in June 2019.
