Home > World > Africa

Aerial footage shows miles-long queue for food aid in South Africa

  >>  Reuters

Published: 30 Apr 2020 07:00 PM BdST Updated: 30 Apr 2020 07:00 PM BdST

Aerial footage showed thousands of people queuing for miles down a dirt road in South Africa for charity food aid meant to relieve hunger caused by the coronavirus lockdown.

The images from the neighbouring slums of Mooiplaas and Spruit, on the outskirts of the capital Pretoria, show the extent of need that South Africa's economic lockdown has generated among many who even before the pandemic were living a hand-to-mouth existence.

Africa's most industrialised nation has recorded 5,350 cases and 103 deaths from the virus.

About 90 percent of the inhabitants of these informal settlements are foreigners or undocumented migrants from other southern African nations like Zimbabwe, Yusuf Abramjee, a spokesman for the charity coalition said by telephone.

They do not qualify for food aid from a government busy attending to its own large numbers of impoverished citizens.

The footage shot on Wednesday and reviewed by Reuters shows a dirt track flanked by bush, large patches of which are burnt or covered in rubbish, and iron-roof shanty towns. In places the queue looks orderly; in others, it disintegrates into a crowd.

"That just shows you the levels of desperation that we have," said Abramjee. "I've not seen anything on this scale, not these levels of poverty and hunger in South Africa. It's heartbreaking," he said, adding the queue was 4 km (2.5 miles) at one stage.

In total, the charity delivered 8,000 food parcels to an estimated 12,000 families, he said.

South Africa has spent five weeks under restrictions requiring most of the population of about 58 million to stay at home, apart from essential trips.

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

Guinea-Bissau's Prime Minister Nuno Gomes Nabiam. REUTERS/FILE

Guinea-Bissau PM catches coronavirus

Waste picker Luyanda Hlatshwayo stands with his friend in an abandoned school where they live in Johannesburg, South Africa, 15 May 2019, Thomson Reuters Foundation/Kim Harrisberg

S Africa's wastepickers lose livelihood

Customers queue to buy bread at a bakery in Khartoum, Sudan Feb 19, 2020. REUTERS

Concerns of a coup stir in Sudan

A vine climbs along the bark of a tree in the Karura forest in Nairobi, Kenya, April 16, 2020. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Children lend a hand to Kenyan farmers

FILE PHOTO: Kavota Mugisha Robert (L), a healthcare worker who volunteered in the Ebola response, stands with decontamination gear as his colleague prepare to enter a house where a woman, 85, is suspected of dying of Ebola in the Eastern Congolese town of Beni in the Democratic Republic of Congo, October 8, 2019. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra/File Photo

Congo's Ebola battle hits a snag

No bed of roses

Minister for Communications Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams. Ntswe Mokoena/GCIS

S African minister disciplined for 'lockdown lunch'

Canadian Edith Blais, who was released after being kidnapped by jihadists while travelling in Burkina Faso, has her temperature taken due to coronavirus (COVID-19) preventive measures, in this still image released by MINUSMA in Bamako, Mali Mar 14, 2020. REUTERS/FILE

Mali reports first two virus cases

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.