Home > World > Africa

Guinea-Bissau PM and three ministers test positive for COVID-19

  >>  Reuters

Published: 29 Apr 2020 07:54 PM BdST Updated: 29 Apr 2020 07:54 PM BdST

Guinea-Bissau's Prime Minister Nuno Gomes Nabiam has tested positive for the novel coronavirus alongside three members of his cabinet, the health ministry said on Wednesday.

Nabiam, Interior Minister Botche Cande and two other ministers were diagnosed on Tuesday and have been quarantined at a hotel in the capital Bissau, Health Minister Antonio Deuna told journalists.
 
He did not provide details of the officials' condition or treatment, but warned the country's rate of infection could rise.
 
The West African nation has so far confirmed more than 70 cases and one death - a senior police commissioner.
 
Nabiam came third in last year's presidential election and was selected by the eventual winner, President Umaro Sissoco Embalo, to be prime minister in late February.

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

Waste picker Luyanda Hlatshwayo stands with his friend in an abandoned school where they live in Johannesburg, South Africa, 15 May 2019, Thomson Reuters Foundation/Kim Harrisberg

S Africa's wastepickers lose livelihood

Customers queue to buy bread at a bakery in Khartoum, Sudan Feb 19, 2020. REUTERS

Concerns of a coup stir in Sudan

A vine climbs along the bark of a tree in the Karura forest in Nairobi, Kenya, April 16, 2020. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Children lend a hand to Kenyan farmers

FILE PHOTO: Kavota Mugisha Robert (L), a healthcare worker who volunteered in the Ebola response, stands with decontamination gear as his colleague prepare to enter a house where a woman, 85, is suspected of dying of Ebola in the Eastern Congolese town of Beni in the Democratic Republic of Congo, October 8, 2019. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra/File Photo

Congo's Ebola battle hits a snag

No bed of roses

Minister for Communications Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams. Ntswe Mokoena/GCIS

S African minister disciplined for 'lockdown lunch'

Canadian Edith Blais, who was released after being kidnapped by jihadists while travelling in Burkina Faso, has her temperature taken due to coronavirus (COVID-19) preventive measures, in this still image released by MINUSMA in Bamako, Mali Mar 14, 2020. REUTERS/FILE

Mali reports first two virus cases

Kenyan health workers dressed in protective suits walk after disinfecting the residence where Kenya's first confirmed coronavirus patient was staying, in the town of Rongai near Nairobi, Kenya Mar 14, 2020. REUTERS/Baz Ratner/File Photo

What Africa is doing to fight coronavirus

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.