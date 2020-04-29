Guinea-Bissau PM and three ministers test positive for COVID-19
Published: 29 Apr 2020 07:54 PM BdST Updated: 29 Apr 2020 07:54 PM BdST
Guinea-Bissau's Prime Minister Nuno Gomes Nabiam has tested positive for the novel coronavirus alongside three members of his cabinet, the health ministry said on Wednesday.
Nabiam, Interior Minister Botche Cande and two other ministers were diagnosed on Tuesday and have been quarantined at a hotel in the capital Bissau, Health Minister Antonio Deuna told journalists.
He did not provide details of the officials' condition or treatment, but warned the country's rate of infection could rise.
The West African nation has so far confirmed more than 70 cases and one death - a senior police commissioner.
Nabiam came third in last year's presidential election and was selected by the eventual winner, President Umaro Sissoco Embalo, to be prime minister in late February.
