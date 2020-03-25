Home > World > Africa

Mali reports first two cases of coronavirus

Published: 25 Mar 2020 04:54 PM BdST Updated: 25 Mar 2020 04:54 PM BdST

Mali reported on Wednesday its first two cases of coronavirus, the government said in a statement.

The two patients are Malian nationals, a 49 year-old woman from Bamako and a 62 year-old man living in Kayes. They arrived in the country from France on March 12 and 16, respectively.

The government said the two patients were being taken care of by the country's health authorities.

