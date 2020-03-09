Home > World > Africa

Egypt reports first coronavirus fatality as German tourist dies

  >>  Reuters

Published: 09 Mar 2020 09:56 AM BdST Updated: 09 Mar 2020 09:56 AM BdST

Egypt reported its first fatality from the coronavirus on Sunday, with the Health Ministry saying a 60-year-old German tourist, who had arrived in the country seven days ago and was taken to hospital in the Red Sea resort of Hurghada, had died.

The country has been rushing to protect its important tourism sector, reassuring people it is safe to travel there after an outbreak of the respiratory virus on a cruise ship on the River Nile.

Officials said on Saturday the coronavirus had been detected in 45 people on the cruise ship, including foreign tourists, after the vessel reached the southern city of Luxor. Before that, Egypt had reported only three confirmed cases of the virus.

Late on Sunday, the Health Ministry said in a statement that Egypt registered seven new cases - four foreigners and three Egyptians - bringing the total number of confirmed case to 55.

Most of the new cases were in contact with some of the previously detected 48 cases including a health worker, it added. Among them was the German who died earlier on Sunday and a man returning from Saudi Arabia after a religious visit.

The ministers of tourism, health and civil aviation toured a temple on Sunday in central Luxor, across the Nile from the Valley of the Kings where pharaohs were buried in tombs carved into rock.

"We are here to respond to rumours saying that there are no tourists and people are afraid of coming. Thank God, people are here," Khaled al-Anani, the tourism and antiquities minister, told state television before the camera panned across to show tourists queuing to enter the site.

"No to exaggerated reactions. Our eyes are on everything," said Health Minister Hala Zayed.

The German man who died had tested positive for the coronavirus on Saturday, the Health Ministry said. He was in Luxor before being moved to Hurghada.

The tourism industry is an important driver of Egypt's economic growth and has rebounded after a decline following the 2011 uprising that toppled long-serving leader Hosni Mubarak.

Revenue was a record high $12.57 billion in the financial year that ended last July, according to central bank figures.

At another top tourism site, the Giza Pyramids outside Cairo, guides and souvenir sellers said business had slowed over the past month because of fears over the coronavirus.

Ali Hamouda Hassan, who gives tours of the pyramids on horseback, said he now had "one customer every two days."

The cruise boat struck by the virus has been towed outside Luxor and placed under quarantine, state media reported. Those who tested positive were flown by military plane for quarantine in northern Egypt.

Officials say the newly announced cases and others discovered in people who passed through Egypt originated from a Taiwanese-US national who returned to Taiwan in February after travelling on the cruise ship.

EFFECT ON TOURISM

Karim ElMinabaway, president of Emeco Travel Egypt, said there had been few cancellations from travellers abroad through to the end of June but that tourism could be badly hit.

"We are receiving 10% of what we had been expecting for the first quarter of next year," he said.

Maged Fawzi, who heads the country's hotels facilities chamber, said in a statement that ministers had agreed with managers of hotels and cruise ships in Luxor to buy infrared thermometres and to hire a foreign company to check food safety.

EgyptAir, the national carrier, said on Sunday it would waive fees for changes to international flights for all passengers in relation to the coronavirus from Saturday until the end of the month regardless of the date of travel.

The spread of the coronavirus outside Egypt could have other effects on the economy, including on Egyptians working abroad, an important source of foreign currency remittances.

Hundreds of people were queuing on Sunday at Cairo's main public laboratory centre for blood tests required by Saudi Arabia for workers travelling from Egypt to show they do not have the coronavirus.

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

Tourists gather at the Great Pyramids of Giza, on the outskirts of Cairo, Egypt Mar 8, 2020. REUTERS

Egypt reports first coronavirus death

People gather to enter the newly commissioned Shoprite store at Novare Gateway mall Abuja, Nigeria Nov 30, 2017. REUTERS/FILE

Nigeria confirms first coronavirus case

Doris Wolanski, now 71, shows a photo of herself as a child with her mother on the balcony of their apartment in Cairo during her recent return to the city, Feb 17, 2020. Egypt’s Jewish community, which at its peak numbered 80,000, before they were pressured to leave during the Arab-Israeli wars of the 1950s and 1960s, is now racing toward extinction. (Sima Diab/The New York Times)

A bittersweet homecoming for Egypt’s Jews

A child plays with a tire amidst swarming locusts in Laisamis, Kenya, Feb 8, 2020. The country is battling its worst desert locust outbreak in 70 years, and the infestation has spread through much of the eastern part of the continent and the Horn of Africa, razing pasture and croplands in Somalia and Ethiopia and sweeping into South Sudan, Djibouti, Uganda and Tanzania. The New York Times

Locust swarms despoil Kenya

FILE PHOTO: Nigerien soldiers patrol at the border with neighbouring Nigeria near the town of Diffa, Niger, Jun 21, 2016. Picture taken June 21, 2016. REUTERS/Luc Gnago/File Photo

23 die in Niger aid stampede

Dr Amina Abdulkadir Isack, right, and other volunteers set up a phone bank to contact families and friends of the victims, in Mogadishu, Somalia on Jan 1, 2020, after a truck bombing killed 82 people and injured 150. The New York Times

Young Somalis step in where govt fails

Velma White, left, with her daughter Dora and her granddaughter Ke’Oisha, who is visiting Chicago from Houston for the holidays, on Oct 18, 2019. The New York Times

Exodus of African-Americans from Chicago

Chinese and Ugandan workers at the Isimba Hydro Power Project near Wampologama, Uganda on Dec 13, 2018. The New York Times

Africa fears coronavirus outbreak

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.