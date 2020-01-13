Three teachers killed near Kenya's Somalia border in a suspected militant attack
>> Reuters
Published: 13 Jan 2020 01:25 PM BdST Updated: 13 Jan 2020 01:38 PM BdST
Three teachers were killed near Kenya's border with Somalia in a suspected attack by al Shabaab militants early on Monday, police said, in what appeared to be the latest in a string of assaults by the group in Kenya since the New Year.
A child was also wounded by a stray bullet when the militants attacked Kamuthe primary school, in Garissa County, a police report seen by Reuters said. The militants also burned down a nearby police station and destroyed a telecommunications mast in the attack in the early hours of Monday, the report said.
Al Shabaab has targeted Kenya in frequent attacks, part of a retaliation campaign against the country for sending troops into Somalia in 2011 after a series of cross-border raids and kidnappings.
But the group has stepped up the pace of its attacks in Kenya since the New Year.
Last week, four schoolchildren were killed following a gunfight between the Somali militant group and local police in Garissa. The attackers targeted a telecommunications mast in that assault as well.
The United States bolstered its presence in Kenya last week after al Shabaab killed three Americans in an attack on a military base in the East African country used by US and Kenyan forces.
Al Qaeda-affiliated al Shabaab has waged an insurgency in Somalia since 2008, aiming to topple the government and impose its own strict interpretation of sharia, or Islamic law.
Last month, at least 90 people were killed in a bombing in Somalia's capital Mogadishu in the country's deadliest attack in more than two years.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Fourteen killed in bomb attack on bus convoy in Burkina Faso
- Military plane crash in Sudan's West Darfur leaves 18 dead
- Left behind by migrant husbands, women break the rules and go to work
- From newlywed to widow on a deadly morning in Mogadishu
- Islamic State affiliate in Nigeria releases a video showing 11 executions
- Fears build that Zimbabwe has a famine in its future
- Speaking out on gay rights and corruption costs American ambassador his job
- Thirty-five civilians killed in Burkina Faso after army repels militant attack
- Algeria's powerful army chief dies
- Sudan to investigate Darfur atrocities under ousted leader
Most Read
- Bangladesh announces state mourning on Monday for Sultan Qaboos of Oman
- Bangladeshi chef facing UK deportation after wrongfully labelled sex offender
- 'Our enemy is here': Iran protesters demand leaders quit after plane is downed
- Hasina makes Sayeed Khokon member of Awami League central committee
- Four wounded in attack on Iraqi military base that houses US forces
- Abrar murder: Fugitive suspect Morshed surrenders to court
- Hasina will leave Dhaka for UAE Sunday to attend sustainability week event
- Three doctors of Faridpur hospital sent to jail for ‘Tk 100m embezzlement bid’
- Dhaka polls heat peaking as Tabith, Taposh allege attacks on supporters
- Bangladesh concerned over killings at border with India: Momen