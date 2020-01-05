Fourteen killed in bomb attack on bus convoy in Burkina Faso
>> Reuters
Published: 05 Jan 2020 09:52 AM BdST Updated: 05 Jan 2020 09:52 AM BdST
Fourteen people were killed and 19 wounded when a bus carrying students ran over an improvised explosive device on Saturday in northern Burkina Faso, the government said.
It was not immediately clear who was responsible for the blast, which hit one bus in a convoy of three that was carrying 160 passengers in all, it said in a statement.
The incident occurred in Sourou province, near the border with Burkina's chaotic neighbour Mali, where Islamist groups with links to al Qaeda and Islamic State have increased attacks over the past two years despite international efforts to stamp them out.
Three sources said earlier that the convoy had been ferrying pupils back from an end-of-year school break. The government statement said seven students were among the dead, without providing their ages.
"The government strongly condemns this cowardly and barbaric act which aims to damage people's morale," the statement said.
Burkina has lost its reputation as a pocket of relative calm in the Sahel region as a homegrown insurgency has been amplified by a spillover of jihadist violence and crime from Mali, rendering much of the north ungovernable.
Attacks over the past year have killed hundreds and forced nearly a million people from their homes.
Insurgents killed 35 mostly female civilians on Dec 24 after attacking a military outpost in Soum Province, also in the north. About 87 militants and local security forces were killed in the clash, authorities said.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Fourteen killed in bomb attack on bus convoy in Burkina Faso
- Military plane crash in Sudan's West Darfur leaves 18 dead
- Left behind by migrant husbands, women break the rules and go to work
- From newlywed to widow on a deadly morning in Mogadishu
- Islamic State affiliate in Nigeria releases a video showing 11 executions
- Fears build that Zimbabwe has a famine in its future
- Speaking out on gay rights and corruption costs American ambassador his job
- Thirty-five civilians killed in Burkina Faso after army repels militant attack
- Algeria's powerful army chief dies
- Sudan to investigate Darfur atrocities under ousted leader
Most Read
- Iranian general travelled with impunity, until US drones found him
- Thousands in Iraq mourn top Iranian general killed by US; rockets fired in Baghdad
- Onion prices rise again, up to Tk 180 a kg this time in Dhaka
- Trump warns Iran as Ayatollah vows vengeance
- US and Iran exchange more threats as Democrats question timing of strike
- Will there be a military draft? After Iran strike, fears of World War III in US
- Tens of thousands march in Baghdad to mourn Soleimani, others killed in US air strike
- Hasina names Nahean as BCL president, Lekhak as general secretary
- Malaysia detains 78 Bangladeshis in a drive against illegal immigrants
- Gold prices surge to six-year high after US killing of Iranian commander