Military plane crash in Sudan's West Darfur leaves 18 dead

The Antonov 12 plane crashed five minutes after taking off from El-Geneina, killing its crew of seven as well as three judges and eight other civilians, including four children, the statement said.

The cause of the crash is being investigated.

El-Geneina, which is the capital of West Darfur and lies close to Sudan's border with Chad, has seen deadly clashes between ethnic groups in recent days.

There is a heavy military presence around the city, which has received security reinforcements and visits by senior officials this week.